In its second edition, the Art on Paper fair returned to the Lower East Side’s Pier 36 at Montgomery St. last week. Normally, the pier is home to Basketball City, but for the four-day fair, from Thursday to Sunday, it was buzzing with gallerists and art lovers, more than 20,000 of them over the event’s duration. The fair featured the best in paper-based art — works on, about and from paper — from 65 top galleries from Downtown Manhattan to around the world. Among local artists featured were the late Larry Rivers and graffiti great LA II.