- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Other than Judith Malina, he was one of the last living who predated the birth of Off-Off Broadway. Both were truly the founders of OOB. He was a good person, a real gentleman, and a human who deeply believed in the power of theater to move and change people. He will be missed.
Bob directed in Come To The Station, he directed me, guided me. Many peop[le knew Bob. I will miss Bob so much . My prayers are with you.
Bob was a friend and mentor. He directed me in a number of plays, where I leaned more than 4 years as a theater major. He introduced me as a playwright to Crystal Field at Theater for the New City, and this season will mark my 22nd annual production at TNC. Bob shared his love of theater with so many people, and his passion was contagious. I already miss our late night phone calls.
One should have to act in accordance with the same probabilities as the ideas been cited here also we would be having everything well in the best regard. copywriting services
Bob and I were very close since Curley McDimple. I was not informed of his passing until I got my Equity paper yesterday. He was a wonderful man and very talented and funny.
I knew Robert for many years . He was always a good friend.
Bob and I never competed with each other though we were two of the more attractive characters on the scene during those bygone years.