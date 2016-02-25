Singers Lady Gaga and Andra Day headlined Marc Jacobs’ catwalk show last Thursday at the Park Avenue Armory during New York’s Fashion Week. Gaga wore an oversized trench coat, a black fur shawl and silver python-skin platform shoes (no PETA protests were reported), with black lipstick and her hair done in 1920s-style waves. Day, who looks a bit like Rihanna, sat in the front row. Wearing a red head tie and large hoop earrings, she sported a cinematically themed top and skirt. Also on hand were the likes of Sandra Bernhard, Zosia Mamet, Christina Ricci, Debi Mazar, Kiernan Shipka, Amandla Stenberg…and Milk! For more photos of New York City events by Patrick McMullan, go to http://www.patrickmcmullan.com/site/index.aspx