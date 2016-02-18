HOWL! Happening gallery is currently hosting a month-long exhibition of Marcia Resnick’s photographs of counterculture heroes, “Punks, Poets and Provocateurs: New York City Bad Boys 1977–1982.” The show features signed contemporary silver prints and large archival pigment prints from Resnick’s photographic tour de force of what some call the counterculture’s final climax, with portraits of rockers Johnny Thunders, Joey Ramone, James Brown, Iggy Pop, David Byrne, Brian Eno and Mick Jagger; Beat poets and writers Allen Ginsberg, Gregory Corso and William S. Burroughs; and provocateurs and raconteurs John Waters, Steve Rubell, Gary Indiana, Abbie Hoffman and Norman Mailer, plus Andy Warhol and the incomparable John Belushi. The show runs through March 2. For more photos of New York City events by Patrick McMullan, go to http://www.patrickmcmullan.com/site/index.aspx .