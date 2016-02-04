- Home
As someone who has listened tthisxstationfor 45 years,and.worked there afor 10, I think Null is an idiot. If hes not interested in the money then heshould give all of his stuff to people. Hes an elitist pig. I dont listen because Im not interested in listening to people who think all that of himself. Its not responsible that bai has him on the air because hes not a doctor. He has,a degree in nutrition. Hexalso constantly puts other producers,down. Thats disgusting behavior. This article is one sided.
Pacifica should sell BAI. The broadcast industry estimates it to be worth $80-90 million. They should switch to Internet-Only or operate on the subcarrier of another station. They can offer radios that receive only their frequency.
To generate listeners when Bloomberg Business Radio began, they gave away radios tuned to 1130AM.
To Rachel: It doesn’t matter if listeners like or don’t like Gary Null. The issue is whether WBAI is breaking federal laws by making illegal copies of someone’s intellectual property. If this lawsuit is successful in putting the “experiment in democracy” to bed, at long last, then Gary Null will have done Pacifica Foundation and it’s 50 years of founders, subscribers and listeners a big, big favor.
Shouldn't the author of this article provide readers with the details of his relationship with Null;? Shouldn't the Villager require such minimal standards from contributors?
Ive been listenng to wbai for years now. Ive given over $300 to the station over the years. But the past few years i refuse to give the station any of my money because of the chaos that is going on there. With goodmans ridiculous bill to null’s continued hawking of his garbage to the station not being able to send out nulls garbage, its a tragedy. The best part of the station has now died away and whats left is a bunch of whiney leftist douches who cant get there act together. Your board is guilty. Your management is guilty. Most of your shows are guilty. Start by admitting that everyone is guilty of this mess. Then figure whatareas hemmorrage money and stop the bleeding, hint hint goodman. Then find talent that can attract the audience thats geared towards the important issues of the day. Find the people who truly love the station for what it is. Love and Dedication will Move the station forward. Hate and lawsuits dont do s&!t!!!
Steve is eating, Erik is reading, background always more interesting than foreground
Wow, an article on WBAI and Null written by one of Null's biggest cheerleaders. Yeah, the board doesn't function because of leftist groups — typical anarchist tripe. It's my contention that the board doesn't function because of Null's coterie.
imho problems at the radio station kinda started around the late 1990s after new management dismissed the more radical hosts of programs such as Circle of Red Nations, Lynn Samuels, and, for a brief period, Gary Null (after he used his program to vocally protest how the station was (mis)managed.)
It’s really sad to read some these statements. When and if we lose WBAI and Gary Null for people who will not speak the truth or mix the truth with some lies, we will miss Dr. Null and it will too late. Dr. Null is a very confident man so, please don’t confuse confidence with elitism.
It's unfortunate that WBAI is in such a sad condition. The truth of the matter, at least as I see it, is that there isn't a radio station that comes close to the exceptional information and entertainment of WBAI programming. I listen to the Computer Show, Off the Hook, Explorations, OTR, Everything Old is New Again, All Mixed Up, Back of the Book and Any Saturday, and on occasion, if possible, Gary Null since I work during the day. There are others not mentioned that are just as good. I listen to FUV and NPR which are good but do not compare to the plethora of programs on WBAI. I have not included any of the political programming. This is the crux of the issue. I do not subscribe. When I was younger I did, however, some of the political points of view I find so distasteful I cannot bring myself to contribute. I am aware of the arguments against this point of view, however, I cannot in good faith, subscribe.
Contrary to the philosophy of WBAI, I don't find there to be a balance of view points. This is relates to the article in that it would be a loss if WBAI disappeared.
There has to be more of a balance in WBAI's political spectrum with an appeal to more moderate and sensible positions in confronting the problems of our country. Otherwise, fewer and fewer people will want to contribute, even if they listen.
No BAI this morning — Saturday August 27. Is this the end?