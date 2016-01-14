- Home
This program is a nightmare. Tenants barely know how to do the recycling properly as it is even though it's been around forever. These very people who preach about saving the environment and pay double price for eco-friendly laundry soap can't seem to keep dirty diapers separate from cans and bottles — can't figure out what goes in a clear bag and what goes in a regular opaque bag — no matter how many times you tell them in writing, even when it is clearly outlined in the lease, even though it is all clearly stated on the NYC website!
Furthermore when tenants TRY to compost, which many do to show off to their friends how green they are, they leave rotting food in open containers in their kitchens attracting mice and roaches,ants, flies, etc….. They can't just go on Amazon and get a countertop compost container that seals properly!? Look at the lady in that upper picture with smile on her face so proud of her green-self with a totally open-topped flower-pot as her composting container! This is a disaster for the homeowners and landlords who are trying to maintain a clean and pest free environment. It's disgusting!
Ironically, the more disgusting the tenants' composting behaviors are, and more pests it attracts, the more chemicals the landlords need to put into the buildings to get rid of the pests to prevent infestation. Totally ridiculous!
Man, what a crazy story. I'll probably share this with some of my friends. Thanks again for posting it.