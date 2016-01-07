- Home
Well stated.
Your opinion is biased and naive at best. MMA is nothing new. New York state allows all the elements of MMA and other combat sports to exist within the State, yet when all those components are combined you have a problem? Your opinion is biased, hypocritical, and probably politically, aka financially driven. You are obviously are a person who has never faced the reality of physical adversity, either in being physically attacked or by bullying. The practice of MMA is empowering. It makes people become stronger by putting them face to face with the physical adversity of a attack by another human being and teaches them to persevere or learn from the experience. The martial arts culture that pro generates this sport is often a life saving one with thousands of members in New York alone. People literally become better people, with better egos, from this culture. I myself was a horrible teenager, insecure and abusive, before I found this sport. Then this sport gave me confidence, which made me kinder, and also gave me life long relationships. This sport, this culture, has saved multiple live from spiritual mediocrity by combining mind, body and spirit by dealing with the reality of fighting. A reality that has been a part of humanity from the beginning. You sound like someone who wants to keep people docile and afraid. People are empowered by this sport on a personal basis day in and day out. Maybe you should learn MMA yourself, so you can be personally empowered, and feel what it is like to become a physically, mentally and spiritually stronger person than you are today.
Typical hack job. I wonder how much Deborah was handed under the table to write this?
Your article contains several factual mistakes and assumptions, but one I would like to point out specifically is the use of the "cage": The fencing used in MMA serves a practical purpose and is not used to make MMA look harsher than boxing. Matches are fought inside a ring in some countries but during the grappling parts of the matches, fighters continually become entangled in the ropes. The "cage" eliminates this issue.
Also, you are incorrect about the AJSM study. Boxing repeatedly has been shown to be more damaging to athletes than MMA. The reasons are many but include the use in boxing of standing 8 counts, longer matches, and larger gloves that create more sub-concussive impacts. That is why boxing regularly has had fighters die or suffer immediate brain damage from a fight, while US sanctioned MMA has never had a death or serious head injury in over 20 years of existence.
Of course, combat sports are not everyone's cup of tea. MMA still has an additional stigma from the early days of the UFC when there were very few rules and very little talent involved. Today's MMA is highly regulated and contains some of the best athletes in the world. There is a huge amount of camaraderie among fighters (you will see almost every fight ends with a hug or handshake between the competitors). Today's MMA is a very professional sport now with a sterling safety record. There is no reason NY should not join the rest of the country in allowing this amazing sport.
Seriously Glick, this is what you spend your time doing? Writing baseless and unnecessary Op Eds?
You are a hack and not worthy of the office you hold! You are an ineffectual leader and a disgrace.
The fact you served as Shelly's hench(woman), lackey and stood by his side till the end, shows what you are all about!
Can't wait for you to be buried next election cycle…
I am stunned at the "ridiculousness" of some of the replies to Ms Glick's commentary on MMA. How can one hypothesize that Ms Glick has been paid to write this opinion? What would be the motive for anyone to pay her for this? Biased? How so. The embarrassment here is not Ms Glick's opinion. It is the responses.
Agreed! Deborah Glick is pretty much the most SANE public servant we have. I have long found her views on most subjects, including this one, to coincide with my own and with simple common sense. Unlike, unfortunately, most other elected officials. Hack? She's the only one who's not a hack!
The opinion against MMA is overall invalid. Why isn't Glick going against boxing, in any other martial arts, but just strictly focusing on MMA? There's politics to that, and politics and business are the same thing. I don't believe that there's any benevolence to her opinion. I think she has an agenda as is most things to happen in New York are.
Blood sports are of ancient origin. In most cases, those origins had to do with sacrifices to the gods or funerary rites. They appeal to very primitive elements in the human psyche. Perhaps it is unwise to sanction their continuation? On the other hand, perhaps it might be interesting to put some of the commentators here — those favoring such activity — in the cage? Assemblymember Glick's perspective is, as usual, well reasoned and reflective of a sane and realistic view of things.
No it is not; because it is written by someone with no personal experience on the matter. You're looking at it from the outside and you're not looking at it from the inside. You're quick to write off the participants of primal and unsophisticated nature; yet these are some of the strongest human beings that I have ever known. Like any profession, there are some people more profound than others, but most of the mixed martial arts competitors are all shoots of college wrestling programs; which means they are college educated professionals. They do this because they are stronger than you and most normal people who work 9-5 Corporate lives. Personal weakness is the precursor to corruption. Everybody needs to be strong as a fighter from the inside out. Our society would be so much better off if everyone follow the routines of these athletes.
Although many have made better points than I hope to make, this article goes beyond basisness. MMA is more than just fighting, it trains not only the body, but one's mind and soul, those that train are spiritual uplifted, and as the constitution provides for religious freedom, so should the rights of those who train in MMA be protected in the same way. MMA trains not only those who seek to compete in the cage, but the young, and old alike, giving them confidence, strength, agility, stamina to go the distance, all things needed to succeed in life. MMA schools are as extended family's, everyone watching out for each other, all learning from each other, such as, respect, being humble,, wisdom, and over coming life's adversity's. MMA training is something that gets past on from generation to generation, it is constantly evolving, as in my younger days we didn't have a name for it, my instructor simply called it Universal, our training was not as it was today, the MMA has brought every aspect of knowledge into its training, cross training the body, mind and spirit to be the best one can be. MMA holds no bias in who trains, it comes completly diversified. Training in the martial arts has save my life, it gave me an alternative Path to the road I may have headed down. Let the MMA games begin in New York!
