I first met Lorcan Otway through Clayton Patterson and Alan Kaufman. Lorcan Otway is a true people's champion, an East Villager who has raised to the occasion to support and defend the rights of others on many occasions. theater 80 stands as a monument and symbol to this man's goodness and decency in a world that is filled with greed and self-glorification. theater 80 must stand for all to enjoy.
I can think of no better person to articulate this critically important community struggle than Alan Kaufman. He is not only a NY literary legend he is a man of the people, a true fighter for what is right. And what is more right for this community than to save Theater 8o? Lorcan and Genie have given their blood, their youth, their stamina, their everything to keep Theater 80 going. Lorcan is the only second-generation entertainment venue proprietor I can think of. A very rare breed indeed. What may be a double acknowledgement is to have an event which honors the Otway’s work keeping the venue alive and a thank-you to Alan Kaufman for his heroic community benefit which gave over 50K to the victims of the ConEd explosion.
This was how it was with travel: one city gives you gifts, another robs you. One gives you the heart’s affections, the other destroys your soul. Cities and countries are as alive and feeling, as fickle and uncertain as people. Their degrees of love and devotion are as varying as with any human relation. Just as one is good, another is bad.