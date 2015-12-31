- Home
I'd like to clarify a couple small points: I don't know the specifics of Lenore's life, work, and history. I was speaking in generalities, which was careless. Furthermore, what I meant by being "more together" has to do with the arc of my life relative to others — I was not directly affected by David and enjoyed the privileges or a more or less "normal" upbringing. David's children have done truly amazing things with their lives. Adam David and my mother, Jenean, are remarkable human beings, and my statement in the article appears casually disparaging in retrospect, which was not my intent.
Lincoln, thank you for putting together the pieces of the story so well. Even though almost all of it was already known to me, I was stunned to see it in print and with photos. I especially appreciate that you remind readers, at the end of the article, to consider my father as a whole person, not a monster or hero, just a man who lived life according to his values. Yes, he hurt some people along the way, but don’t we all?
A correction. My sister Lenore was never able to maintain employment longer than a few months at a time due to crushing and untreated anxiety and psychosis. She began recovery about 15 years ago, has a stable and comfortable life, and continues to grow beyond the abuse and into love…as have I.
Love is the reason the story was revealed…love and compassion for myself and for all the other children whose spirits were (and are) crushed by cruelty, objectification, neglect, violence, abandonment. This story is NOT uncommon. Atrocities are committed against children every moment. Doesn’t everyone already know this? Yet, who ever hears about the damage done to them? How does the damage manifest in the child’s life as it matures and enters the adult world? Our society doesn’t ask and doesn’t tell. If you want to know the effects of severe abuse, there are symptoms of mental illness listed in the DSM-V, but no concrete examples are given to help identify these symptoms in actual people. Children are released (or escape) into the world with wounds that are not recognized or acknowledged, wounds that can fester and cause an entire lifetime of misery and misunderstanding.
I am appalled by the lack of education in this country about mental health and mental illness. APPALLED. In our society and within the mental health system there is ignorance, misinformation, and stigma. How is a hurt child/adult supposed to find the way back to wholeness without information and guidance? Most don’t.
I began therapy at age 15 and continued it all my life until recently. I first encountered the mental health system as a psychiatric patient in 1998. The story of abuse was in my files, yet no-one (NO ONE) connected the abuse with what I reported in therapy: the strange behaviors, the interpersonal difficulties that confused me, strange sensations that I later realized were episodes of disassociation. Over the years I was tagged with these diagnoses: Major Depression, Bipolar Disorder, PTSD, Borderline Personality Disorder. How were these diagnoses made without adequate information about my experiences, behaviors, or symptoms?
Isn't it obvious that to diagnose and heal an illness one must know the “symptoms” in order to provide effective treatment? That's how physical illness is diagnosed; we notice something's not working and we describe the discomfort or lack of functioning. People know symptoms of the common cold, heart attack, colon cancer, stroke. But symptoms of Major Depression or Bipolar Disorder or Schizophrenia? Even people tagged with the diagnoses are often not able to name even ONE of their symptoms. I'm not kidding. I'm serious. It's an epidemic of ignorance that is destroying lives, silently and publicly. In recent feature films there have been glaring instances of (diagnostic) misinformation that had me squirming and wondering: How can it be that in this country, with all the information resources available, inaccuracies about mental illness continue to be presented for public consumption?
The teacher in me is open to conversation with professionals who would be interested in my recovery experiences. In plain language, I can explain how the symptoms of Complex PTSD manifested in me, and how I was able to overcome them. I don't believe I would have survived to age 60 if I had not worked in the mental health field for 15 years. During that time I taught DBT and Illness Management Skills, I learned how to manage symptoms of Bipolar Disorder in myself and to recognize symptomatic behaviors in others. It's not that complicated or difficult to understand mental illness, but for some reason the information is not getting to the public in any effective way that I know of.
Lincoln, when we spoke I told you that EDUCATION was my motive for sharing the story and documents with you.
I could not have written this story; I'm too worn out from living it. You did an amazing job of organizing and putting together all the information. You wrote my story. Thank you. Thank you.
May all beings be free from suffering.
I hope the children find peace after all this and it sounds like they have. Unfortunately a lot of people who are "icons" and are worshipped are in reality, total strangers to the people who hold them in such high regard. But nice to be thankful for the good things that he did with his life later on.
You have to wonder about the people who knew this but did nothing, and held him up as an icon.
Lincoln, this is the best piece of local journalism I've read in years. Thanks for taking the time to cultivate it. Thanks to Jeneane, Lenore and Steve for having the courage to speak.
Hi Cyndy, the article says he was "CLEARLY deeply flawed." The "perhaps" referred to whether he also can be seen as a symbol of 1960s excess and experimentation gone horribly wrong. — Lincoln
It is often the case that heroes or role models have dark pasts. This is undoubtedly the reason they re-devote their lives to helping humanity.
Being a father or step father is a basically unnatural act. The role doesn't really exist in nature where paternity is an unknown. (Male animals usually have to be kept away from their offspring.) Human patriarchal society puts men as fathers in an impossible situation. All that power without a decent framework to operate within. Once they gave up on religion and middle class values, the Hippies were basically improvising with whatever imprinting they were left with as children. I'm not forgiving Purple for his sexual abuse of his children. I certainly didn't know anything about it. I do commend Adam for reinventing himself and creating something else much better to remember him by.
There has to be a balance between cynicism and hope that allows us to admire the good things that this man did.
It's easy for strangers to compartmentalize Adam Purple's different aspects, but it's a little like saying "Hitler loved his dogs.."
Hello I am the woman in the photo-booth picture that you identify as "Anne". I think you have me confused with someone else in this story. My interaction with Purple was brief, but I can confirm that he was an abusive sociopath for a long time after his evil treatment of his own daughters. He never truly reinvented himself, he just changed his name so he could get away with more of the same. I am definitely not the mother of any of Wilkie's children so please correct this error IMMEDIATELY.
I was sexually abused as a child. Having spent decades in talk therapy,Survivors of Incest Anonymous and group therapy,I can tell you that being sexually abused causes structural damage to the human psyche.
For those who would compartmentalize Adam Purple, It's a bit like saying "but Hitler really loved his dogs."
Sorry, but sexually using and abusing children is a definer of a person, not a slightly unsavory sidebar to their colorful personality.
Ying/Yang. Dark/Light. Adam Purple, Rev. Les Ego & General Zen's LIGHT included being warm, sweet, gentle, kind & funny. He was also a stickler for proper spelling, grammar and fact checking and he would have a field day with this article – the spelling, the grammar, the obvious edits… If only Adam were alive to respond in his familiar fashion of writing. How I will miss that. Love & light to Jenean & Lenore & all of Adam's children.
Apart from being mercurial the 1960's Orphic-Narcissistic type, Adam has perplexed me last time I saw him with his gradual embracement of Stalinism. Guess, he was whole-heartedly transported by his conspiratorial premonitions like chemtrails and etc. to elicit an answer.
I was one of the stepsisters. He was truly a horrible monster. I am still recovering.
there are articles that were written in the 60's and 70's about adam and his wives. it was published that they all participated in orgies, free love and sexual experimentation. the wives went public with this info and so did adam. the community engaged. this was published in Inner City Limits. You can read it all at the museum of reclaimed urban space in nyc. The mother's should be held accountable as well. What makes adam a monster and not the wives? They took drugs, too. This was not a secret. It's published. there's proof.
There's something to read at Urban Space? Okay.
All adults should be held responsible.
His second wife, Romola, had him arrested for sexual assault for the oldest girl in Australia while living with Jenean and Lenore.
Thanks to Jenean and Lenore for being so incredibly strong and brave and the two stepsisters, Dorothy Brooks just wrote in too.
A lot of LES activists choose to ignore them.
One told me they want more "proof" and one said he wants to remember "Purple not David Llyod Wilkie." They want to bury this story.
Except for Clayton, who expresses well how I feel.
You have more then one person, the children of Purple claiming this horror!
They themselves do not mention the mother at fault. Why is that? There are plenty of stories why women are silent, read up on how common that is and the fear that drives them. These are questions to ask, but it doesn't make Adam less of a monster.
It's a shocking, evil story that can not be ignored because someone was an LES hero and activist.
It is an activists, a writers job to seek out the truth even if it means you don't like it. Or nothing you write is believable anymore and worth a damn.
Jenan's writing is intelligent, compassionate, and it rings out clear and true like a bell. Ignore it at your own peril.
Thank you Jenean for sharing your life’s journey and also for your insightful observations regarding how mental illness is diagnosed and treated in the US. I hope others in the field hear your experienced and passionate voice.
Is Margaret Atwood writing about Adam Purple in her MADDADDAM trilogy? Thre are so many similarities it's hard to believe she did not know of him and his utter evil. Anyone know?
Yes David Wilkie was an acid head. It makes you think differently. It makes you draw outside the lines. Some times you act outside of them as well. That is because you do not see the lines. You do not see or understand shame or guilt either. You come to New York to reinvent yourself. You make an earthwork garden out of horse shit. You call yourself Adam Purple. You are evicted from your masterpiece. You end up living in a closet.
Then you die and a newspaper smears you all over their front page.
I thought child abusers never gave it up. Did you ever hear anything like that related to Adam.? Teachers used to bring their classes to the Garden of Eden. Hundreds of people attended his memorial. Not one word was said along those lines.
You should be ashamed of yourself. Eventually you will be.
adams kids should have said something when he was alive so adam could defend himself. now, he can't and the stories don't hold water to those who know adam as a good man. the kids look like they are up to no good by telling their story now. bad timing. should have done this earlier and given adam a chance to tell his side of the story. but since they choose to do it this way and the wives have nothing to say about this (if they are alive), doesn't look good.
I remember hanging out with Adam Purple and his entourage. I, too, greatly respected him for the whole environmental consciousness thing. I hate to say it, but I can see the whole pervert thing. A bunch of us were hanging out at his place, I guess on the Lower East Side. I was 15 and the young lady I was with was like 14. We were under some blankets and started having sex. He just came over and tried to jump right in. We weren't into it and it made us feel really uncomfortable. Still, I appreciate all the good things he did and all the peace and love and whatnot. Still, it seems he never felt any remorse or felt like he had done any wrong.
Wow, thank you for this article and the reader comments. The lack of education surrounding child molestation and the men and women that commit these crimes is profoundly troubling. The children of this man must be commended for telling the truth. We've seen this too many time times before. These predator's often develop persona's as good, helpful people. Legions of "good" priest's have raped generation's of children. Children's television show creator's and hosts like Jimmy Saville, Sesame Street's voice of Elmo Kevin Clash and alleged rapist Bill Cosby. The use of aliases is common among pedophiles, as well. How is it difficult to believe that Wilkie is a child molester? He was dogged by these accusations his entire adult life. Multiple children have stated that he abused them. He conned those who thought they knew him. Most victim's of childhood sexual assault don't come forward until their 40's or after. Partially because they know they'll be met with people defending their abusers. When you tie in the confusing emotions of love for a parent that has caused you so much harm it's amazing any of these survivors are even standing. Thank you for this story. The current understanding of Complex-PTSD goes a long way in levelling the sea of ignorance around this issue. Bravo on an honest story that gives the rich fabric of Downtown a deeper understanding of one of our neighbours and his history of child molestation, and uncomfortably a glimpse into our own psyche.
Hi Jenean, Your honesty will always stand as a light shining into the festering wound of childhood sexual abuse, even against those who chose to ignore or deny it. You have obviously done the healing work needed to live a richer, fuller life, and are proof that even though trauma may envelope the present (at times too much), that it has it's historical place and context. Your strength and resolve are inspirational to me. Sexual abuse is devastating to the development of a child as you well know. It is heartening to see that you honour your varied, complex emotions for your father. Thank you again. Greg
http://narrative.ly/stories/adam-purple-and-his-g…
I met Adam and (the first, I think) Eve a number of times while in my late teens in the 1970s and basically thought they were quite cool – my memories of them and their Garden were very positive. However now with the wisdom of adulthood I can see how he was sending sexual messages from his choice of words in his publications, and I am sure that the ugly parts of the story are true, They have the ring of truth to them. It has been very courageous for his children and stepdaughters and others to come forward, and I hope that this gives them some closure. I think it will and does.
They were collateral damage in a life out of control. That is what happens with people with NPD, a condition which it appears he likely had.
So, there we have the reason I am writing – to recommend checking out the late Joanna Ashmun’s web site on narcissists and NPD, ( http://www.halcyon.com/jmashmun/npd ) and Robert J. Liftons’ numeroud works on cults, especially his book on “Thought Reform”..which has a list of signs of totalism that seem to be characteristic of them. Cults seem to be gatherings of NPD individuals, a sort of group manifestation of NPD. So whatver we can do to lessen the chances of people getting NPD (giving families more security) will prevent disasters on a scale unimaginable to most of us. We now have the economic possibility of ending insecurity that causes NPD, we need to see that its necessary to do that.
He was his own worst enemy, clearly. In addition to how he threw away his childrens lives and thereby his own family life, without much thought. (!) I can also see how the man threw away a chance at doing something lasting for the East Village- how his fairly rigid viewpoints made him perhaps blind to ways which the Garden of Eden (which as I remember it was really an incredibly cool piece perhaps the best instance of a particular form of art and gardening- a sustainable community garden in its own right) The Garden of Eden might have been saved. Had he not been so rigid in his thinking.
But rigidity is one of the hallmarks of narcissism. We can save ourselves a lot of grief by avoiding narcissists. Especially narcissistic politicians, who are incredibly good liars. These days it seems an awfully large percentage of politicians are NPD, unfortunately.
Please take a look at the late Ms. Ashmuns site. (And Robert J. Lifton’s works, especially his book on totalism) Save them to read later.
The basics on NPD Ashmun and Lifton outline there can be really helpful to recognize and avoid narcissists and cults early, so we wont be trapped in their schemes.
Its complicated, because we also have a very great need for subcultures of various kinds, which are healthy and fun. We should be able to know the difference between subcultures (often very good) and cults (often very bad) .
We also need more tolerance of differences, but we need to know where to draw bright lines on behavior, and especially we need to make sure that families (people at their most vulnerable times) have security on all sorts of levels. (Abused women should always be able to get help and to leave an abusive “partner” and protection in a safe space, so that they are not kept prisoner by having nowhere to go with their children.) There should be similar escape valves built into politics at all levels. ( The ability to veto or trigger new elections on anything and anybody at any time by means of “votes of no confidence” )
That escape clause should also apply to trade deals, they should never become permanent strangleholds limiting policy space, as they are clearly intended to do now. They represent the ultimate, global NPD scheme. An attempt to lock down the whole worlds future into bad choices. Not unlike a rape of the whole planet.)
Once we learn about NPD, we realize why it’s very important to give families (as opposed to corporations, as we are doing now) the economic space they need to have security because its extreme levels of anxiety and stress in early childhood (NPD seems to happen as a result of the child’s family environment perhaps triggered by a lack of parental availability. See http://www.halcyon.com/jmashmun/npd/traits.html .)
It seems certain conditions during early childhood are what creates people with NPD – people without the ability to feel empathy for others – that often go on to do many bad things.
They profoundly don’t get it. One has to feel sorry for them, because they cannot love. But we also need to keep them out of positions of power. (Unfortunately, most politicians are NPD, politics, the clergy and similar occupations with high visibility attract them. That is a recipe for disaster. Both linguistics and neuroimaging may be able to detect NPD.)
It seems like giving families more security, even in uncertain economic times, might be one of the best investments we could ever make in our planet’s future.
Holy horse manure batman!!
Well one would have to be naive beyond naive not to assess there was a complex picture and past behind the man I knew as Adam Purple. Albeit none of these pathologies reigned on me. As a sixteen year old Adam allowed me to live on the 3rd floor @ 184 Forsyth with the only other people there when I arrived being Adam and Eve ( Eve I / Diane) they were certainly nice to me. I spent a fair amount of time in their apartment and was treated well, we read and I was fed! I appreciate all of Lincoln Anderson's efforts and research 100%. However, I apologise to Diane if that memory I exposed is a rough one though I felt for you strongly in that time and appreciated your struggle as a new mom with a new plan. I certainly hope that you and Nova Dawn succeeded in every way possible and have lived a full life. You were nice and supportive to me when I was but a struggling teen and now with time to mature I realize you were probably less then a decade older than me if that which means back then you were young too! It is true I never saw you two fight other than that one time. I had many teens visit me over the years I was there and I believe both my friends Sorale and Lynne watched Nova Dawn on a few occasions without ever anything but positive experiences. I was never made to use the garden as a lavatory and I likely wore leather sneakers daily and at no time was Adam ever less than a educator and a protector given that neighborhood at that time where the term war zone is insufficient. I cannot speak to the man from before my time but only of my experiences and they were positive. Time affects us as well as the history that is reported ,we grow we change we mature who knows…..there are 8 million stories in the big city and this is certainly a complex one indeed
There is NOTHING I would ever let anyone I care about hear, see, or touch, that comes from this dead pervert. You may be able to live with his violent sex acts, New York, but there are limits to what a man can do and still be talked of as though he had ANYTHING to offer anyone, ever. He should be wiped from humanity's memory, permanently. Nothing his name ever touches should be left without being rejected 100% out of hand, immediately. Family members can do whatever they wish, but the rest of us do not HAVE TO tolerate a single iota of his existence on the same planet as real human beings. His very name should be shunned out of the barest minimum of societal condemnation.
God we are all so full of shit. I can just imagine what really happened. We just lost a rare gem. Someone who had more balls then any of you. A natural !! Someone who did not allow himself to be brain washed by this filthy rotten system. Except by the darkness of pron . That’s what’s dark… Not sex. And he was probably abused first!!!! And why don’t we speak up when it’s happening .. Why always later. Cause we are cowards!!
Shit we are all victims of this America but we’re talking about Adam. Do you people see how we are in denial about abuse we have caused for people we call black.(and hey look how we treat woman) and I’m not talking about Adam!! We are suffering while our government is probably fondling someone right now.
If you are being abused ” SPEAK UP NOW”” that’s what Adam was doing…. Speaking up… and now we’re nailing him to the cross. You f in idiots.
Of course Adam was not a hero…. It’s just that rest of us are followers……
The monster is denial…. And there’s plenty of that going on in this here session. Out of one side of your month you condem and yet you turn a deny the same thing as you turn.
Brian Patrick O'Donoghue, Fairbanks, Alaska
Credit Lincoln Anderson with excellent reporting about a sick, narcissistic, individual who nevertheless contributed a lot to his times and community. Covering later stages of his court battles and the garden's demise taught me a lot about journalism, as did the old professor from H.I.P.P. Other than the B&W photos illustrating Villager stories of that era, nothing was black and white dealing with the Rev. Les Ego or his more passionate followers. You've answered questions stretching back decades. I won't condemn the Purple Man. The Garden & Zentences were each bigger, in a sense, than their creator. And the times themselves arguably invited some of the personal excesses. But there's no forgiving David L. Wilkie's selfish and, what you so credibly present as, persistent abuse of innocents and vulnerable souls who looked up to him.
Excuse me. Taking drugs and having sex with consenting adults is far different than raping little children. Please stop trying to make this a drug/counter culture issue.
What were all the scores of Catholic priests on? Wine? This guy was a child molester. He would have been one wearing a suit and living a square life.
brian, who was asking the questions, what were the questions, were the questions asked, when were the questions asked and why were they asked? after maybe answering those questions CLEARLY, answer this question, how is judging, name calling and hating on a dead man not an act of condemnation ("I won't condemn the Purple Man"). You sound like a man who is bitter and you have finally found an outlet to hurt a man you could not hurt when he was alive. Sad and pathetic.
I let that crazy motherfucker live in my house! My just as crazy EXhusband brought him into our lives.
