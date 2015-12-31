- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
The neighborhood, despite drugs and crime, was a haven for the working poor and for artists, musicians and others who had little money but were able to afford to live indoors in apartments on the LES. Look at the numbers of people, especially children, living in shelters now. They are from families who used to be able to rent apartments in the neighborhood. There is a class war invasion now and the poor have totally been defeated by Landords and Real Estate Developers. Your conclusion supports the rich in the Class War. Oh, and I am sure you can write another piece in 10 years and mention how nice the "EAST VILLAGE" is since all the Puerto Ricans have been gentrified out.
Hi Elliot, you may remember me from your days at the jpost. Very much appreciate your unvarnished recollections. So you lived in the projects…I moved to Seward Park from the Upper East Side two years after you left. Yes, it’s been thoroughly hipsterized but that’s far preferable to the hole this area was from the sixties to the nineties, and which parts still are. Too many people — usually lefties and rich kids who’ve moved here – romanticize the burned-out, crime infested hole the LES became for 40 years and forget that the basis of a functioning civilization and community is safety and security foremost. I look forward to reading your book.
Mr. Penley, read Elliot Jager's article more carefully. He clearly does not identify with Hipsters or like-minded newcomers to the LES. Then, do you expect Jager, given his difficult childhood experience, to don sackcloth and ashes because drugs, crime, and attending violence are gone? Your dreamy, rose-colored view of the bad old days seems to have been formed from afar. Class War? If one does exist you are a cheerleader.
This is a most heartfelt recall of my old neighborhood. The author's observations brought back memories of site, sights and sounds that pre-date the writer by a decade, yet, nevertheless are most accurate in his interpretations and his recollections. This was most appreciated.
i grew up in LES when the author did and experienced a lot of the same things. We were an Orthodox Jewish family and I went to Beis Yaakov and to the downtown Talmud Torah shul, My sister still lives in the amalgamated apts. Most of my relatives and friends left Lower east side little by little over the yrs and there were less and less Jewish families, But we stayed, never left. These families moved to the suburbs, went to conservative or reform temples, and the kids went to the best public schools, Somehow, their yiddishkeit was forgotten, Now, almost all these children have intermarried and have non Jewish children. I see old friends on facebook and see that they are all intermarried and are far away from Judaism, I'm the only one left who is still an Orthodox Jew and I know Lower East Side kept me that way. If we had moved to the suburbs I probably would have assimilated like my cousins
I wanted to thank those of you who reacted to my The Villager piece here or by writing to me personally. I'd also like to take the liberty of inviting readers to visit my book's Facebook page which provides information about book launches, readings & appearances. Naturally, I'd love most of all if you bought the book. What does an author want more than to be read! John, I hope you've had a chance to re-read my piece.G. Kaiden thank you for your on the mark comment. Alan Jay, I appreciate your reaction. And Shayna Leah, I value the sentiment of your comment. I'd add only that Judaism is a big tent civilization with room to find expression in many different streams. Warm wishes to you all from Jerusalem, Israel.
Nice post. Thanks for sharing!!!