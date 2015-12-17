- Home
I'm confused.
Ms. Niou is Asian, of Chinese heritage. Ms. Rajkumar is Asian, of Indian (South Asian) heritage.
Ms. Kee wants an Asian candidate. Fine.
But a South Asian candidate is not "Asian" in Ms. Kee's view?
Ms. Kee wants a North Asian, but not South Asian? Hmm…?
What about a Korean Asian or a Japanese Asian? Are they not good enough for Ms. Kee?
What's next: does she prefer a Fukienese Asian over a Taiwanese Asian? Or a Mongolian Asian over a Malaysian Asian?
Is Ms. Kee advocating the cantonization of the 65th A.D.?
So, I asked a friend who knows politics to explain this apparent racial discrimination. His response: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cWnubJ9CEw
Well, then what would you suggest? A naive, inexperienced politician (such as myself) with only a law background? I prefer the experienced type to be on top. The type that can get around red tape when
the people look you in the eye and say that I need food, or I need shelter, etc.
I was formerly a republican, you know, a 3-bedroom house w/ 2 baths. Now that I am a Democrat I want
to know why I am suddenly living in poverty? Why can't I find work, etc. I need some answers, I am a very
demanding, old crabby woman with questions. What promises can Yuh-Line Niou make to the people
who live in constant poverty (500 yrs of historic poverty so that the Chinese kept feeding the American Dream with money/materials/manpower, etc) I am talking ablout a slave class of people that might rebel
The Chinatown political machine Shelly once controlled is poised to takeover the 65th Assembly. For years, Chinatown power brokers obidiently did what Shelly told them, made deals behind the scenes with and for Shelly, and made themselves an invaluable voting block to off-set the dwindling Jewish vote on Grand Street.
With Shelly gone, it is now ripe for corrupt Chinatown machine i.e. Chin, Chinatown BID, Lee Family, UDO to rule the roost. And they have been waiting …and waiting…and studying…and learning from the master how Tammany Hall politics works.
Sadly, Ms. Niou is not a breath of fresh air, but just falling in the political footsteps of Shelly. This is nothing more than politics as usual in Lower Manhattan. Nothing changes even with Shelly gone…
*Falling = following
Well, then what would you suggest? A naive, inexperienced politician (such as myself) with only a law background? I prefer the shady, experienced type to be on top. The type that can get around red tape when
then people look you in the eye and say "feed me, or house me, etc"
It's difficult to know where to start. I know virtually nothing about this person and from everything I can tell no one outside Chinatown has ever heard of her. Or at least outside Seattle. And I'm not sure that many people in Chinatown ever have heard of her. That's largely because she has no record in our community at all. So it's not easy to avoid the obvious observation that this is little more than a cynical effort by an octogenarian Chinatown political follower of Sheldon Silver to foist another unqualified candidate on all of us. That may seem unfair. But it's not.
The reality here is that Virginia Kee is a fading Silver crony who appears to have plucked this young woman from obscurity for no reason other than to expand her community's and UDO's influence. The comments from Ms. Niou, other than the ridiculous platitudes and tearing up over an ill child, relate solely to Chinatown. Her not so subtle digs at the otherwise repugnant Gigi Li reflect a lack of sophisitication and a deep division within Chinatown itself. Her other statements show no understanding of our community and her "experience" in Albany consists entirely of working for a first term Assembly member from another borough.
What is worst, however, is the gross racial politics that permeates this entire article. Niou speaks only of helping Chinatown, the percentage of Asian voters in our district and how "another Asian" should serve in the Assembly.. Kee talks about Jenifer Rajkumar as if only South Asians would support her. This is offensive. Are we so foolish as to believe that all ethnic communities will vote only for one of their own? That they would vote for someone so obviously unqualified as this woman rather than a candidate like Jenifer Rajkumar who has devoted years to our community and has a sterling record of accomplishment and a resume that makes Ms. Niou seem like a high schooler. I would like to think not. It's not enough to tell us there was enthusiasm for JFK when he "came on." That is utter nonsense. The County Committee has a responsibility to select a credible, qualified candidate with a proven record. This is nothing but an unknown neophyte whose only claim to experience is that she knows how to run the office of a first term Assembly member. We would not tolerate this. We've had enough divisive crony politics to last us a lifetime. This person has no business pretending to be qualified to represent us. We deserve better and we should demand it.
Let's be perfectly clear the Chinatown of UDO's Virginia Kee only represents a certain segment (ie wealthy Chinese, businesses, land owners, old political family) leaving out the majority of the Chinese community (just like Silver did).
Niou like her one-time predecessor Gigi Li (who flamed out in disgrace and fraud) is just another willing stooge.
Shame on her.
What a dishonest and insulting effort. Virginia Kee thinks she can just pick someone who has no connection here and we're supposed to go along. Is there no middle ground between the experienced but corrupt Sheldon Silver and an inexperienced know nothing who is the office manager for a first term Assemblyman and has no record of doing anything in lower Manhattan? It's pretty sickening to read this fluff she's spitting out about her "plans", which are nothing more than a regurgitation of what more experienced candidates have been saying for years (good to know housing is an issue…never thought of that). If as Niou says the "Chinatown community wants someone who has proven themselves" then she's the last person they should support. Like Suarez says, she's a high schooler compared to Rajkumar. It's an affront that that she's in this race.
And Rajkumar is like a high schooler compared to Newell. Let's not forget Rajkumar has huge ethical problems in her past as well (lying about fake jobs, stealing lawsuits, etc.). The last thing the district needs is one ethically challenged person replacing another.
You have got to be kidding with this BS. Lying about jobs?? Newell has never even held a job. Rajkumar is a civil rights lawyer with a very prominent national law firm and a Stanford JD. You got this crap from a nonsense Chin-inspired hit piece that had nothing to do with any job at all. The lawsuit you refer to was brought by her law firm to protect the residents of Gateway Plaza from substandard windows and heating units and has been widely praised. Her firm is still representing the plaintiff class. So unless you think being a defendant in a defamation lawsuit will be fun for you, why don't you keep your sophomoric nonsense to yourself and go shill for your buddy elsewhere. The issue here is Ms. Niou and how inappropriate it is to have someone so inexperienced and disconnected from the community forced on us by Kee. Why don't you focus on that? That certainly would help your pal Newell and would less obviously expose your fear of Ms. Rajkumar's candidacy.
Only angry underemployed undereducated guys would put up a lame post like that. Nice try. Back in your hole.
While all of you are fighting over who is worse it occurred to me that none of the candidates mentioned are qualified and/or deserving to represent our district in the Assembly. It's still early in the process and I'm confident other potential candidates will show interest. Let's wait and see who else joins the race before deciding. I really hate to think that we're stuck with only those mentioned in this article.
It "occurred to you"? You were asleep perhaps, or had an epiphany? Here's a couple of clues: 1. It's not "early in the process." County Committee will caucus in January if the Governor calls an April election. 2. Rajkumar is eminently qualified and deserving, having served the district and particularly its less fortunate for years and having nearly beaten Chin in the 2013 council election. She's a star. Newell at least has familiarity with district issues. Only the Chinatown shill Niou is unqualified. We're not "stuck with" anyone. These are the people who have the courage to put themselves on the line and run for public office. People like you do nothing but sit by and criticize, in your case stupidly. Here's an idea though. Why don't you recruit Mitt Romney? Idiot.
This "wait and see" comment sounds like the usual rantings of the John Quinn lunatic fringe. The untrustworthy Quinn and his discredited dinosaur group of Shelly cronies are hoping for a last minute victory for Quinn's no talent wife. Let's be brutally honest about this. That will never happen. It's time for a new generation. Whatever Quinn and the cronies like Kee think they can accomplish through back room dealing in County Committee, that is destined to be very short lived. There is an open primary in September. A no name like Niou or has beens like Quinn's wife will get destroyed by the new breed of young and vital candidates like Rajkumar, who have broad based support which is not limited to one district or one ethnic group. The Democratic Party in lower Manhattan needs to open its eyes and see (not wait) what's happening here. It needs to save itself from the humiliation of a hack candidate who lasts less than six months and embarrasses us all. Time is short. This community has had enough.
I used to walk into Mr.Kim’s office for help, and I saw Ms.Niou and everybody in the office was so busy trying to help those senior who needed help. They do their job.
How true! Quinn and his old guard buddies are in total panic mode. Their days are over and they know it. All they can do now is tell others to "wait and see". Wait for what? See what? That this old, sexist, lying hack has no place here any more? We know that. So he and his wife packed County Committee. So what? He may pressure those folks but he will be seen in the public eye for what he is…an old corrupt Shelly crony trying to buy an election for his useless wife, who has no chance of ever winning an open primary. It's the very thing we've fought so hard to be rid of. Now let's get rid of him.
Remember what happened to Gigi Li? Quiz: Can you spot the Big Lie in this article that lands Niou in the same place? The Chinatown machine just never gets it. Watch and learn. Watch and learn.
please visit: JohnBALforAssemblyman.com
Kudos to Lincoln Anderson and The Villager for taking an interest in the nominating process to fill the seat vacated by Sheldon Silver. Not only did we learn about Yuh-Line Niou, but the article sparked healthy democratic debate.
I'm John BAL, a grassroots candidate for the vacated Assembly seat (visit: JohnBALforAssemblyman.com). I don't belong to any political club. With community support, I'm one of the only persons that challenged Mr. Silver in a Democratic Primary. Although several candidates are competing for the vacated Assembly seat (that's a good thing), I'm the candidate most deserving of community support. However, the community is locked out of the nominating process to fill the vacated Assembly seat and cannot make their voices heard until the September Primary. If you want to express your opinion(s) regarding the nominating process or the exclusion of public participation, contact:
New York County Democratic Committee (NYCDC)
108 West 39th Street, Suite 1201
New York, NY 10018
Phone: (212) 687-6540
Fax: (646) 626-7556
Email: manhattandems@gmail.com
Considering the Assembly seat was vacated as a result of political corruption, the NYCDC should go to extra lengths to demonstrate an "open" and "fair" nominating process. However, the NYCDC is constructively preventing candidates from participating in the nominating process. Despite requests, the NYCDC – the organization controlling the nominating process, has refused to provide candidates with either the nominating procedures or the authority that permits District Leaders to appoint non-elected persons to vacant County Committee Member seats and "stack-the-deck" in favor of themselves.
I've lived in this community for 45 years and consider myself part of the "new breed" of political activists (that's assuming that you define new breed as putting the community before yourself, being environmentally committed, supporter of individual rights, strongly anti-corruption, and want to see not only corrupt politicians prosecuted but also the executives who caused the financial crisis AND the government officials who sat on their hands and did nothing when we needed them).
It's difficult for community grassroots candidates to command media attention because the nominating process favors political clubs – not the community. The political process should be about building a coalition to better our community and not about destroying candidates. Despite the above criticisms, I like both Jenifer Rajkumar and Yuh-Line Niou as candidates. I hope if I'm elected, they will become part of my widespread coalition to better our community.
John BAL
Maybe if you cannot decide which part of the Democrat party to support and if the Democratic Party is so utterly corrupt on all fronts, maybe you should think outside of the Box and vote Republican! It may not be perfect but I know this will shake up the Status Quo.
I think giving Lester Chang a shot would be better than deciding between Asian Establishment Democrats or Manhattan Establishment Democrats. It is literally deciding which part of Silver’s Crony Past is better for the District and in fixing corrupting in Albany, most of which is caused by Downstate Politicians that Upstate is sick and tired of.
I mean if you keep voting for candidates the Dead Horses (J. Quinn and V. Kee, and related) spews out, it’s the same Dead Horse you are getting. How silly can voters be for doing this over and over again. It just does not make sense to repeat it again while you have a chance to actually make reform!
Ok
