BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | At 80 stories, the new One Manhattan Square tower, being built by Extell just north of the Manhattan Bridge, will soar to a height never seen before on the Lower East Side. And a brochure for the new project — targeting overseas buyers — advertises a level of luxury the neighborhood has never seen before, either.

“A vertical village on the Lower East Side,” the brochure states. “On the edge of the East River, with epic views of one of the world’s greatest cities, is One Manhattan Square. A modern tower at the center of New York’s most historic neighborhood; a place buzzing with energy, culture and style. …

“This new landmark will redefine city living. A vertical village surrounded by lush private gardens and every amenity imaginable.

“One Manhattan Square promises the most dramatic…panoramas imaginable, from one of Downtown’s highest perches.

“Meticulously designed homes…light-filled spaces with postcard perfect views,” the hype continues.

“A modern garden square, offering an unprecedented 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, fosters physical wellness, social recreation and tranquility.”

The residences reportedly are going for from $1 million to $3 million, and the brochure notes they have been designed to “rival five-star resorts.”

The project will feature a one-acre “private village green,” with gardens, a tree house, “social fire pits” as well as “romantic fire pits,” a tea pavilion, a sumac meander and a covered dog run.

There will also be an outdoor barbecue area with views of the Manhattan Bridge and river, a culinary lounge, a bar (to be called the Cellar Bar), a performance space and screening room, a children’s playroom, a billiard hall and two-lane bowling alley, studios for yoga, spin classes and dance, golf simulators, a full-court basketball court and a 75-foot swimming pool. Why ever even leave the building?

Well, just in case the residents might want to, the brochure also touts the neighborhoods that the massive One Manhattan Square will tower over:

“With the charms of Chinatown and Little Italy on its doorstep, the gravitas of the Financial District and the culture and cool of Tribeca around the corner, this alluring address is a short walk from the bars, bistros and boutiques of Orchard Street, Nolita, Soho and the East Village.”

Critics of the project are outraged that the building is being heavily marketed to overseas buyers, who reportedly are being given the first dibs on apartments. Indeed, many of the figures shown in the brochure’s renderings are clearly Asian — seen enjoying the exercise facilities, a “romantic fire pit” and the screening room, for example — and if they can afford to buy in One Manhattan Square, it’s a good chance they are not living in Chinatown.