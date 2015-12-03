On Fri., Dec. 4, state Senator Brad Hoylman is partnering with the New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG) to bring a legal assistance clinic to the district via NYLAG’s Mobile Legal Help Clinic van.

The van has private meeting areas where volunteer attorneys can meet clients and provide free legal advice.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jacob Riis Houses, and is co-sponsored by Comptroller Scott Stringer, Borough President Gale Brewer, Public Advocate Letitia James, state Senator Daniel Squadron, Assemblymember Brian Kavanagh, Councilmember Rosie Mendez and Community Board 3.