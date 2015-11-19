- Home
The cap should be much lower. These tourist buses are an enormous nuisance taking up traffic lanes and parking throughout Manhattan but particularly crowding our narrow Village streets. Mrs. Chin's efforts never seems to favor our community. ( Mrs Brewer should know better.) When we've asked for return of M5 route which was deleted (i.e. turning on Houston) Mrs Chin was and remains deaf to our needs. Our community's public bus transportation is extremely lacking while these tour buses own our streets. Time for the politicians to listen to our community!
Sylvia Rackow, Chair, M5 Bus Committee
It's funny how these people support a cap for tour buses but want to get rid of the cap for street vendors….
That’s about 25 buses an hour, isn’t it?
After Margaret Chin handled the NYU growth cancer so well, do we really want her handling public transportation in our clogged roadways too??!! What a friend to the Village! Not.
Follow the money!! Semper Fi-nancials!! ALL of this is stealth eminent domain. City sees no other way to maintain an income than by turning over residential qualities, etc., to proven money-makers for the City, mainly NYU and other schools in our neighborhood. Funny how they think they own the right to drive us out of the Village's “community facility space” for what they believe to be a money-making improvement for them. Semper Fi-nancials!!
