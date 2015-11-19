- Home
Great looking building! This would be a massive improvement compared to the eyesore that is there right now.
Well, you're right about "massive". But hey, all these new folks are gonna love making the pier/park across the highway their very own playground.
The 2013 amendment to the Hudson River Park Act that allows the transfer of Pier 40 air rights to the inboard properties states allows the Trust "to transfer by sale any unused development rights as may be available for transfer to properties located up to one block east of the boundaries of the park along the west side of Manhattan,"
Why is the assumption that all the air rights should be transferred to the the St Johnsbury Building. Shouldn't HRPT be putting out an RFP to all property owners within one block of the park between Chambers Street and W 59th Street to get the highest return for the air rights and possible spread the density along the entire park??
This is essentially a price per square foot question, and a good one, that many have been asking, and for a long time. And as usual, no whiff of an answer.
On top of that, it has always begged the question, why the rush to, and laserlike focus on, this particular deal without regard to bid or competition? Just because it was available? It's been years since it began being discussed. Plenty of time for competitive bidding.
There are answers neither to how many total square feet are available park-wide, nor what process is/has/will be used to legitimately and transparently determine the value of this public space. Instead, the community is getting a shell game.
This 2013 amendment stands to undo everything the folks who fought Westway stood for. This is just the beginning. It may not be on the waterfront directly, but the out of scale development will instead be moved a block back, and from Chambers to 59th. That's Westway minus 100 feet, give or take. Hardly a victory, in fact, a repudiation of that generation's efforts.
This was not how to save Pier 40. The Village, and the entire west side along the park, will soon come to regret inaction on preventing A8031. This could have, and should have, been contained to the pier.
Now the Pandora's box has been opened.
"the chairperson of the new C.B. 2 working group that will be reviewing the project, explained that he wanted the public to ask a lot of questions."
— well, isn't that the plan: let people talk and talk until they're talked out, and then developers do what they were going to do all along? this is such a stale trick that it's an insult to the community that he spoke it out loud.
And, Gruber and Bergman have been in favor of this from the start. There's no need in even trying to effect change when your leadership is already in the bag. You don't have to be a genius to see this.
Lastly, I have news for the current P40 ball players: when there are hundreds of new tenants a block from this pier, you can forget about getting to use it. This pier/park will be taken over by the new tenants here and by the tourists it brings into the hotel. It's going to be funny to watch folks put up their little leaguers as poor pawns to fight for something that they are never going to get to use. The sports people of P40 are on their way to screwing themselves.
whadda shame.
thanks