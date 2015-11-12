Until recently, No. 9 Bleecker St. was the longtime home to the Yippies. A hub for organizing for the peace movement and drug legalization efforts, among other issues, it was also where the Yippies published their radical newspapers, including the Yipster Times and Overthrow. Around two years ago, after a court battle, the Yippies lost control of the building. Today it has been remade into a hip boxing gym and workout spot, with the name Overthrow, an homage to the Yippies and their defiant attitude. Also, in the spirit of the Yippies, when they aren’t pounding heavy bags or each other in the ring, the Overthrow crowd likes to party hearty.