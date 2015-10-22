- Home
Buildings for Bros and Biddies — Not an Improvement!
this guy is a douche bag
"I know that you will find we are here for the right reasons." LOL. This is a joke, right?
A quick Google News search for his name will give you a taste of what this dude is about. I live in one of his newly acquired properties and I can assure you that everything being written about him is true. I'm not even one of the rent-stabilized tenants, but I will certainly not watch my rent-stabilized neighbors be scared or harassed into leaving.
The state investigation is just getting started, and if the hundreds that are organizing against this guy are able to accomplish a small percentage of what they're after, he's going to regret this purchase. He is to tenant harassment as Martin Shkreli and Turing Pharma are to drug price gouging. A perfect lightning rod for the brewing PR storm.
A major gas leak was discovered in one of his newly bought buildings last Friday causing ConEd to shut off gas. No heat, no hot water. Management is saying it will take months to fix and "there will probably be more issues". Lack of communication, a super that lives in brooklyn, and absolutely no transparency in what's happening.
"The East Village is home; I want to improve it". From a guy that doesn't even live in the neighborhood and in his short time in the area already has a long track record of harassment and other wrongdoing. Yeah, ok.
Why don't you tell the truth. you want to earn oodles of money. Nothing wrong with that. Everybody wants money. I want money.
I don't know for what purpose Raphael Toledano has purchased all of those building spending a lot of money. But if he improves the east village by the purpose of this purchase, then it'll be great.