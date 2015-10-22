- Home
he will be missed. I sang with him in Washington square park. the heavens shine a little bit more brite. artie and joe rocken the heavens. r.i.p joe
I knew Joe well – we dated for many years starting in 1968, and he proposed soon after we met. My memories are of his punching me in the face (in front of his mother, who was a sweet woman) and breaking my teeth. Of his thinking it was "fun" to force me out of the car when he stopped it in the middle of the BQE, traffic whizzing by inches away from me until I was hysterical with fear, then laughing and saying, "Get back in the car – I just wanted to see if you love me enough to cry for me." I can't begin to count the amount of money he stole from me; the STDs he gave me, leaving me sterile. I had never been with anyone else; Joe took my virginity (to make me 'prove' I loved him), then blamed the STDs on me. When I reminded him I had been a virgin when we met, proven by the bleeding, he claimed I was lying and that I seduced him when I had my period. Then there was the time we went to a party and I found him in the bedroom, in the act with another woman…AND HE DENIED IT! Many, many other things – some of which I couldn't even share with my therapist, as they were so horrific.
It took me a long time to smarten up and realize he was a psychopath; on the surface, he was sweet and caring, as all psychopaths are. I guess the last straw and what fully opened my eyes was a few months after I finally tossed him over for someone else I met, a guy who built me up instead of tearing me down, and Joe called me at work one day, whining that he was sick, there was nothing in the apartment to eat, and he was too weak to go out. (Oh, how he milked his 'enlarged heart' every chance he could to manipulate me and his family…) Stupid me – I went over to his apartment at 7 West 14th St., where I found the door unlocked and him in bed. I made him soup, which he insisted I spoon fed him because he claimed he was too weak to even lift a spoon himself, and even cleaned the apartment. Before I left I asked if he needed anything else, and he said yes, he needed his pillows fluffed up. I went over to the waterbed, fluffed the pillows…and he grabbed me. The SOB was naked under the covers (which were up to his neck) and wasn't sick at all – he then proceeded to rape me.
Hey, I've forgiven the scumbag for my own sake, but don't want you all to be grieving over someone who wasn't what he appeared to be – Joe was as big a phony as you'll find anywhere; I pity the poor woman he married. Can't say I'm sorry to hear that hell got a new resident.
He is a super jerk.
Nice post
An earlier comment from another poster is rather unfortunate. It is true that I did not know Joe when he was 19 years old. However, what I WILL say is that PEOPLE CHANGE as they grow. A boy in his teens from Bay Ridge who suddenly finds hinself in an environment of revolutionary social change heralding a completely new paradigm really can move (at least temporarily) in a less than desirable direction. If you remember, in a second, society rejected the gentle crooning of Bobby Darren and Bobby Vinton, ignored and marginalized the long-skirted girls from Brooklyn who never ¨put out¨¨, and ceased to observe the general sense of sobriety that had existed prior to the cheap plentiful introduction of hi-grade morphine on the Village streets (circa 1964 – early 70´s). Nothing signaled America´s shock over the murder of our beloved young President John F. Kennedy more clearly than the social revolution which promptly ensued in the Spring of 1964 – with nexus points in Haight Ashbury, San Francisco and Greenwich Village, NY.
While Joe himself never did drugs (unless you want to call red wine a drug), he was clearly affected by the power of the new music from the Beatles, Stones and others, and the very powerful new sexuality of the womenj (just like everybody else was affected).
May I suggest that a young boy, who knows how to play the guitar, might well go crazy in such an environment. However, my heart goes out to the young lady, because it is obvious that she suffered greatly at that time. For this I do apologize on my behalf, and I do believe on Joe´s behalf as well BECAUSE THE PERSON I MET when Joe was 31 WAS COMPLETELY DIFFERENT from the ässhole¨that the earlier commenter has described.
I write this post NOT primarily to apologize for my dear friend, but rather to remember him for his humanity – and the ENORMOUS humanity he showed towards me personally, which changed my life from abject misery to something more or less normal, and even positive.
For those of you familiar with the ¨¨old¨ New York (prior to Kennedy´s assassination) you remember the millions of working-class families struggling, and often succeeding in lifting themselves as they coped with the very tough City, and the need to Americanize and conform to the new culture. At that time the City characterized itself as an Irish-Italian-Jewish City with lesser percentages of other European-Americans, African-Americans, and Latinos (mostly Puerto Ricans).
Frankly speaking, in this environment there was a significant percentage of what I will characterize as stress and ¨poor mental health¨among those families that were in the on-going process of assimilation.
It would be difficult to describe my own personal family and the situation that presented itself . . . but my Mom, may the Lord have mercy, must have been having a lot of trouble with all of this. In her own way she was loving. But she was another Olivia Soprano complete with the Borderline Personality Disorder, Histrionic Personality Disorder, and a pronounced tendency towards infantilism (which is considered to be child abuse – by the psychological community). At least Olivia didn´t do any infantilizing – and Tony still ended up in therapy. My Dad was not a nut-case per se. But he had to defend himself from my mom´s daily hysterics, and our home was a place of relentless screaming all night, every night, as I retreated into my books, a sullen, angry child, refused to be permitted to have social interaction with others, continually infantilized, and devoid of any social skills (other than highly negative social skills learned from virtually 100 per cent confinement to the family).
COMMENT 1 of 2 – PLEASE CONTINUE
COMMENT 2 of 2 – (CONTINUATION)
I remember entering, and watching in total bewilderment. Tightropes with unicycles, a man reading poetry, frisbees and joggers galore. And MUSIC. Men singing Motown a capella with professional harmony . . . jazz groups . . . rock groups . . . girls on guitar singing folk music. All in a compressed area. All remarkably peaceful.
A group struck up. I remember turning my head quickly because that first chord struck WITH THUNDER even though it was just an acoustic guitar. There were 4 guys, they launched into the Monkees ¨Ï´m a Believer¨. I can remember like it was yesterday. At least 100 people moved right away from watching other entertainers to watching these 4 guys. Two minutes later they had everyone in the Park watching.
For the next month I came to the Park every night. I was pretty shy and really didn´t talk to anyone. But I watched the comics (especially Rick Aviles who was really good) watched the music, and . . . excuse me . . . couldn´t really avoid watching the girls. One night I summoned all the courage I had. I approached a flute player who was just playing alone under a tree. I told him I had played the flute in a school orchestra but I was out of practice.. I asked him if I could bring my flute to this Park even if I played badly.
The fellow practically pleaded with me not to worry – and to just come with my flute.
It was my 3rd time with my flute. All 3 times I played alone. That 3rd night I was alone as usual, then, by complete surprise . . . Who is in my face with his great big Gibson . . . but the man from the group that played ¨I´m a Believer¨ that first night. What a shock!
¨Play with me¨he said firmly, but kindly. He struck up Rascals ¨Good Loving¨. 30 seconds later we were joined, out of nowhere, by the immortal Artie Stewart, who introduced himself with a smile. We played to a crowd of 150 ecstatic on-lookers.
Can you imagine what this must have done for the ego of a shy, diffident, loner who had lived in virtual total social isolation his entire life?
If you haven´t guessed it by now, that guitar player was 31 year old Joe Budnick from 14th Street.
One night does not change a life. I still had a long road ahead of me, before I could say that I was like everybody else. But it was Joe WHO FOR NO REASON took me like a little brother, always invited me to play with him, took me to Adam and Eve´s with his group to socialize, invited me to his parties, and so forth. Joe was right close by, ONLY 5 MONTHS LATER when a drunk girl in a miniskirt discovered that we had a mutual friend named Raven. The girl then proceeded to literally drag me by the hand straight to her apartment on 11 Waverly Place where we made love for the first time in my life. In fact, it was the first time I had even kissed a girl. When we got through, we went across the street to Adam and Eve´s and Joe, Skip, Victor and other regulars were there. I will never forget their welcome, and THE PRIDE Joe had in me. They all adored my new friend Cindy.
Joe Budnick is the big brother I remember fondly who almost single-handedly rebuilt my life from nothing. In later years I also had my struggles . . . divorce . . . and more. But Joe was there for me even then, as well.
As I write this post, I am in my late 50´s. I cry each day for so many of the stupid things I have done in my life – especially my divorce.
But I did remarry, I do have a daughter now – who loves her Daddy to tears. I relocated far from the very negative energy of New York City several years ago. And you know, I´m doing ok . . . Not great . . . but ok.
But it was Joe Budnick´s selfless energy that made a major difference, and helped me to heal. I will never forget my big brother. May the Lord have mercy on any sins he might have had. May the other poster heal from those damages whidh may have been done to her.
Skip, if by some chance you are reading this . . . My profoundest condolences. I know that you saw Joe as a brother too. Best wishes with your family.
Happy Valentine's Day! Joe