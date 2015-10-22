BY ALBERT AMATEAU | The music scene in Washington Square Park lost a much-loved voice on Oct. 10 when Joe Budnick, who for 45 years led impromptu groups of singers and guitarists drawn to the park by his warmth and enthusiasm, died at the age of 68.

Absent from his usual northeast corner of the park in recent weeks because he was hospitalized, Joe had heart problems since his youth and had undergone bypass surgery at one time, according to Skip Mitchell, a longtime friend.

“I think his father had a heart condition and died when Joe was young. A brother died of heart disease, too,” Mitchell said.

For the past two decades, Joe (Ernest Joseph Budnick) ran UMO.com, “The Official Site for Acoustic Music and Singing in Greenwich Village, USA since 1995.” He ran the site (UMO stands for Underground Music Online) while conducting open-mic sessions on Sundays during the winter at Bagott Inn, a Village venue that closed a few years ago, and later at Limerick House, a club in Chelsea that also closed.

In 2003 and 2004 Joe produced CDs of “The 14 Best Singers and Songwriters of Greenwich Village,” compiled from a juried selection of open-mic performers.

From April to November, Joe and his friends played and sang in the park, welcoming newcomers who often became regulars. It was strictly acoustic; Joe was a stickler for the park ban on amplified music and boom boxes. He didn’t like loud drumming, either. The emphasis was on “free.” Joe never solicited donations, but he vigorously solicited people to play and sing.

“I have so many happy memories of Joe in the park,” said Lori Behrman, a singer and songwriter who performs at various clubs in Manhattan and Brooklyn. “He was an amazing, supportive person, encouraging my songwriting — nagging, actually. He was a good nagger,” Behrman said.

“Joe hasn’t been in the park much over the past year since he’s been sick,” Behrman said. “He brought such positive energy to the park. It won’t be the same anymore.”

Margie Rubin, a Village resident and regular at Joe Budnick’s Washington Square gatherings, recalled one Sunday-in-the-park session when about 175 people gathered round to listen. She also recalled being urged to sing, but resisted.

“I was happy to be a listener,” Rubin said.

Village park activist Sharon Woolums said it was Artie Stewart, a well-known Washington Square musician, who urged Budnick to start playing music in the park. “Joe had been very shy about it,” she said, “and Artie sort of pushed him onto the stage, and the rest is history.” Stewart died in April 2013.

Joe’s death has been especially hard for Skip Mitchell. Joe was best man at Mitchell’s wedding 15 years ago.

“Joe was always the life of the party. He loved people. We all became his friends — really family,” said Mitchell, a songwriter and keyboard artist who has performed at various venues, including the old Village Gate. “Joe was a brother to me,” Mitchell added.

Joe had worked as a tech employee of Salomon Brothers, the Wall St. firm.

“He was involved in computers there in the 1970s,” Mitchell said. “I remember him telling me that computers would change the world one day. I told him it sounded like it would be a pretty cold world.”

According to Mitchell, Joe was raised in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and moved to W. 14th St. more than 20 years ago.

Joe met Susan Swingle, who later became his wife, while both were working at Salomon Brothers. She died in September.

Mitchell and Lori Behrman plan a memorial service for Joe Budnick at a date and time to be announced.