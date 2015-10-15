BY YANNIC RACK | When Yvonne Collery returned to her apartment for the first time after the explosion and fire that devastated her block in the East Village in late March, she didn’t immediately grasp how bad the damage really was.

“At first I thought it was just the plaster hanging down,” she said of the ceiling in her home of 30 years, which had collapsed almost entirely.

“It wasn’t until I tapped it. I said, ‘Holy crap, that’s the walls from the apartment [above] sticking through, pushing through my ceiling.’ They had to go from the bottom and chainsaw them out.”

Collery’s apartment on the fourth floor of 125 Second Ave. was among the most damaged — but at least her building was still standing. The explosion, which was caused by suspected illegal gas tapping at 121 Second Ave., and the subsequent fire, leveled three buildings and claimed two lives.

Now, more than six months later, Collery and some other tenants still have not been able to return to their apartments in her building. She has been staying with friends and family since the tragedy that uprooted her life, but she said she never expected to be gone for this long, despite the destruction.

“I keep changing the date for the moving company,” she said. “It’s been pretty grueling, but at least we know we’re coming back, unlike the people in the three buildings [that were destroyed]. That keeps me in perspective.”

The feeling is echoed by others in her building.

“People lost way more than I did. There’s still an apartment for me to go back to. Some people lost everything,” said Jennifer Porto, who shared a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate on the building’s sixth floor. Her roommate is not moving back.

Their unit suffered especially because flames from the burning building next door reached it.

“It was pretty burnt,” Porto said. “The entire living room area was completely burnt, my roommate’s room was the same. My room was not as bad with the fire damage, but the water and smoke damage ruined all my clothes and everything.”

Porto, who moved into the apartment two years ago and works at a digital media company in Midtown, vividly remembers the day of the explosion. She was at work and first saw footage of the fire on Periscope, a live video-streaming app.

“All that we saw was just the disaster unfolding. It was so sad and so scary to be watching it,” she said. “I mean, I’m glad that I wasn’t home, but it was also so weird to just be watching, not knowing what you would come home to. And then that night, no one was allowed to go over there. I tried to go home after work, but the firefighters wouldn’t let me through.”

She initially stayed in hotels after the explosion but soon switched to couch surfing with friends on the Lower East Side and living with her boyfriend in the Bronx.

The Standard hotel initially offered victims a free three-night stay at its locations in the East Village and in the Meatpacking District, which Porto took advantage of. In addition, organizations like Good Old Lower East Side and the Cooper Square Committee organized short-term housing for displaced tenants.

“I think they’re in the process of refurbishing it and they’re probably another month or two away from finishing,” Porto said of her apartment last month, adding that she hasn’t been back in the building since April.

“Whenever I’m in the area, I pass by and it makes me sad that I’m not there,” she said. “I say to people, ‘Can we go down First Avenue, or can we go down this way?’ I just don’t want to pass by because I loved living there.”

Although most of the tenants have moved back into 125 Second Ave., there is still no cooking gas. At 41 E. Seventh St., the other building around the corner that was also damaged by the blast, the gas was only turned back on at the end of August.

The remaining tenants at that building are currently trying to get a rent abatement from their landlord, according to Steve Herrick, executive director of the Cooper Square Committee, which provided temporary housing to about seven households from the three buildings that collapsed.

According to Herrick, many tenants at 41 E. Seventh St. waited for a few weeks until the air quality got better, while some didn’t return at all, even though their apartments were largely undamaged.

“Over all, people told me almost half the apartments got vacated, and people just didn’t bother to come back,” he said. “Because they were without gas and the smell was a concern, people just went and found other apartments. In a way, the landlord benefitted from this — they have to resolve their insurance claims, but I’m sure they get a vacancy increase on all those apartments.”

Stuart Lipsky and his family were also among the victims that took advantage of the free stay at The Standard, which they described as an odd but uplifting experience.

“You’d expect to be depressed and shocked — but it’s such a nice hotel,” said Kayoko Lipsky, his wife. The hotel staff cleaned their clothes and gave them care packages with gift cards for J.Crew and Bloomingdale’s, as well as socks and other necessities.

Stuart has lived on the second floor of 125 Second Ave. since 1980 and the couple raised Hannah, their 13-year-old daughter, in the building. Just three months before the explosion, they put in a new kitchen.

The family moved back in late June after Stuart, a retired chemistry teacher, spent three months fixing up the whole apartment, replacing the windows, cleaning out mold and broken furniture and painting the walls. He still has to replace the floor.

“If I was waiting, I would have been just sitting here, sucking my thumb,” he said, sitting in their living room, under a set of landscape paintings made by his late father, which were unharmed, save for some chipped paint.

“During three months, Stu came here every day,” Kayoko said. “Eventually, it became O.K.”

He also put movable metal grates on the windows, as protection against burglars. There used to be a narrow airshaft outside, but since the buildings collapsed there has been an empty lot next door — vacant except for two symbolic graves that are regularly tended by the families of the two men that died in the disaster.

“We’re the crypt masters now. The parents still come every other day,” Stu said, adding that he sometimes lets them in through their building, which has a backdoor that opens onto the lot.

The Lipskys didn’t know either of the men personally. (One of the victims was a customer at Sushi Park restaurant in 121 Second Ave.; the other worked there.) But they still grieve their own loss: One of their two cats, Rice, has been missing since March.

Although the Fire Department found two incinerated animal bodies after the fire, Stuart is still hanging up missing posters around the neighborhood, in the hopes Rice will eventually turn up.

When the explosion hit, none of the family were at home, but Stuart arrived even before the firefighters did. Contrary to everyone else, he ran back into his building, to try and save the two cats. He managed to find only one by the time the apartment was filled with smoke so thick he couldn’t see his feet.

“Everyone said it was stupid to go back for the cats,” he said. “I’m just sad I left when I did. But it was time to go. I wanted to see my daughter’s Bat Mitzvah.”

Both Stuart and Kayoko said that their daughter, a student at the NEST school on the Lower East Side, was the key to moving on. With the planning around her Bat Mitzvah, in June, there was barely time to stop and reflect on what had happened.

“It’s like when a boat sinks, and you’ve got three people just holding each other in the water,” Stuart said, describing the catastrophe’s aftermath. “You just manage to stay afloat.”

One of the many people that did not have a home to return to after the explosion was Diane McLean, a single mother who lived with her three young kids in a four-bedroom apartment at 45 E. Seventh St., another address for 119 Second Ave., one of the three buildings that were reduced to rubble by the blast and fire.

McLean lived in the apartment for 35 years, almost her entire adult life.

“My three children were born into that apartment and it was the only home they’ve ever known,” she said. “All of my roots are in the East Village. I have neighbors in my building who I’ve known for 45 years.”

She said that, thanks to her job as a child psychiatrist at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, she could afford the apartment because it was rent-stabilized. But it proved impossible to find a similar home in the area at market rate.

The Cooper Square Committee offered them housing. McLean says two of her neighbors took the offer. However, all that was available was a studio, way too small for four people.

She eventually found an apartment in Bushwick in late April. It is actually larger than their old place, but also far more expensive.

“That’s an issue of course. And it isn’t in our old neighborhood,” McLean said, adding that her kids still attend the Children’s Workshop School on E. 12th St.

She also emphasized how much support her family received from teachers, parents and students at the East Village school, who raised money, donated clothes and, most importantly, provided emotional support.

“We are walking around in clothes that friends have given us,” she said. “We’re wearing people’s care. That’s actually pretty wonderful.”

McLean, along with everyone interviewed for this article and many others, started online fundraisers to get by. Most of these are hosted on a dedicated Web site, helpeastvillage.com, and not all have reached their funding goals yet.

Without exception, everyone still praises the help and kindness of strangers and friends alike, who offered their apartments and donated money and necessities.

McLean said her family desperately needed all the help they could get, since all of their belongings were lost, including things that “can’t be replaced” — like portraits of her grandmother’s family from the 1920s and ’30s.

“I think we’re really lucky. I’m grateful every day,” she said. “But every day it’s sad at the same time. My older daughter can’t sleep at night. She still worries that anywhere we are, we’ll have a gas explosion and a fire. She has these images of the fire in her head. She won’t go near that block.”

She described the loss of their home like a death in the family, with their whole lives changed forever by the disaster.

“You build a life, piece by piece, and fabric by fabric. To have that destroyed in a day is devastating.”