The real crime here is how this became part of SPURA. That should never have happened. SPURA wasn't already large enough for whatever housing was needed? It's the largest development area in Manhattan. Elizabeth Street is, literally, not SPURA land, and it never should be linked to SPURA. SPURA should be SPURA, and if it needed more space then clearly someone is doing something wrong. And, with so many committed institutions dropping out of SPURA there is once again an opportunity to move this senior housing back to where is should have stayed all along and closer to the seniors it seeks to help.
The 50 "supporters" of the housing project were mostly Chinese senior citizens bused in by Margaret Chin from the Madison-Hamilton House on Catherine Street in Chinatown/Lower East Side in order to falsely and cynically try to show that there is "community support" for her scheme to destroy the garden
Chin even called up senior citizens on Community Board 2 to get them to come, but only one took her up on her offer. The rest want nothing to do with her treacherous scheming.
Such is the councilwoman we have, and such is the burden we on the west side must bear from her racist policies of pitting one community against the other, and the elderly against the children. The woman is a disgrace and an embarrassment .
