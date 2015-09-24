- Home
Does it make sense to house poor old people in a totally unaffordable neighborhood?
We can give them a place to live, but we can't make the stores and services in the area any cheaper. If anything, this neighborhood is only going to get more expensive. Not sure why someone on a fixed income would want to live where they can't afford to buy even groceries.
While the goal of housing seniors is admirable, doing it in this neighborhood seems like a trap that will drain them of any extra dollars, and force them to continue to choose between food and medicine. Or, they'll just have to stay trapped in their spaces and count on even more taxpayer largesse.
This doesn't seem good for seniors, park-lovers, or taxpayers.
Even I'd leave this as a garden.
If the city actually wants to build affordable housing, I'd sell the Tribeca lot for top dollar, then use the money to build much more housing out in the boroughs.
A number of housing groups have suggested that "Affordable Housing" should be renamed "incomed Based Housing" because income guidelines are still beyond the means of many New Yorkers. Question is, how many of the people Margaret Chin bused in from Chinatown will actually be able to afford these apartments?
Destruction of the garden would be a travesty – like destroying a work of art. As a senior in CB2, I pass the garden several times a week on my way to the Chinatown Y – Settlement House and consider this little park to be a jewel – a beautiful spot, a unique refuge, and a place for many in the community to enjoy. There are other options in lower manhattan to build affordable housing with many more units. Margaret Chin's advocacy of building the housing on the garden site is misplaced and shows her insensitivity to the needs of the community where there are few parks and where quality of life issues are so important to many of us.
No one can claim to be surprised by an affordable housing project that they knew was coming. A publicly accessible garden –not the private profit-making showcase that has been here – began only after it was known that this was slated for affordable housing.
On the right to speak: Many people don’t feel entitled to speak: language, economic class, custom, culture and/or racism conspire to make many people feel that they don’t dare speak, especially in front of dominant cultures– even when it is no one’s intention to have it so. There are poor people all over this neighborhood – often invisible to those who feel more entitled to be here – despite the gentrification that forced many out.
Then there is the issue of whose ‘speech’ gets heard or amplified. Who asks and gets the NYTimes to write an op-ed? Who has the wherewithal to hire a PR firm, have a power point presentation and musically enhanced videos with celebrity actors? Who has the wherewithal and agency to lobby for what they want?
I’m a gardener. I garden in three gardens in SDR Park. These gardens and the historic Liz Christy Garden are very nearby and many of us who live in the Little Italy district joined these gardens. Though all references the night of the LMDC hearing were to Soho and NoHo – Chinatown and the LES are here too, just as close by (the fallacy of the comment worrying about expenses for seniors at 21 Spring– anyone trying to save money shops in Chinatown!).
We have a tremendous problem in this city. We are in a crisis state of need for affordable housing for elders and there are many people, some of them children, who have no homes. And as much as you may love this place we need to put vulnerable human beings ahead of that want, ahead of this place.
Right now, with the levels of poverty we are seeing all around us, we need to make decisions to not segregate by economic class, age or any other factor.
I suppose that folks who can afford 3 or 4 thousand bucks a months for tiny apartments feel they have a right to green space and the poor and old don't belong in this trendy neighborhood anyway…
FOLLOW THE MONEY: The news story records how some 50 senior citizens from Hamilton-Madison House in Chinatown/LES – over a mile away from the Elizabeth Street Garden – were bused in by Hamilton-Madison House at the behest of Margaret Chin to bolster her flimsy argument of "community" support for the destruction of the beautiful garden.
It would have been admirable if these senior "activists" and Hamilton-Madison House were motivated by altruism or concern for affordable housing.
However, a check of the City Council's Budget Data base reveals that Chin gave Hamilton-Madison House $211,000 since 2011 . http://council.nyc.gov/html/budget/database.shtml
This tit-for-tat payback is yet another example of the pay-to-play and racially divisive politics to which Margaret Chin continues to stoop to destroy this beautiful garden on the west side.
Don’t see the issue here. A political thank you for published, transparent funding for senior, youth and chemical dependency services? You make the usual not for profit services funding sound criminal.
Looked up your “.org” when I read this, and it says you take PayPal donations.
Maybe you’ll let people see the Soho Alliance books soon. Are you registered with the state or federal govt as a not for profit? Are you legally required to keep books? A quick glance at your website shows nothing. No budget detail, no links to annual reports. Perhaps you will correct this omission?
What sort of outreach does does Soho Alliance do to the Chinese community? Why was your org unaware this was a city owned plot? Why no criticism of the art gallery owner for keeping this plot so secretively for so long?
You should run against her for City Council. Let’s see what you’ve got. Or maybe stop attacking and find common ground.
Everybody takes care of their own. And you seem to criticize very singly and selectively. And obsessively.
This business K Webster is claiming about people "not feeling entitled to speak" is a total red herring. There's no conspiracy in our neighborhood against "non-dominant cultures" or whatever the hell she thinks she's talking about. I've lived in Little Italy for 37 years and I don't represent some elitist oppressor; some years I've made under $10,000, too poor to get my suit cleaned before a job interview, and I got my first decent job at 60. It's K Webster who's the bully. Stop trying to guilt-trip people you don't know anything about, stop trying to force round pegs into square holes, and get off your high horse about your working-class hero fantasies. Thanks.
A clever design would have both.
