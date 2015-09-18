Take a spin for your health — and also to help treat and find a cure for autism.

Augie’s Prime Cut restaurant is hosting a spin-cycling class fundraiser to benefit two groups dealing with autism at Cyc spinning at the David Barton Gym at 4 Astor Place on Sun., Sept. 20, at 3:30 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit Autism Speaks and Community Based Services. Tickets are $40, and include spin shoes and use of studio facilities.

Autism Speaks is dedicated to funding global biomedical research into the causes, prevention, treatments and possible cure for autism.

CBS provides people with autism and other developmental disabilities residential and community-based opportunities in Westchester, including employment and day programs.

The event’s organizers, Audrey Hochroth and Sal Barone, who own Augie’s Prime Cut on the Upper East Side, at 3436 Lexington Ave., hold the event to recognize their daughter, Niki, who was diagnosed with autism at a young age. While her parents have provided special care for Niki, now 24, over the years, her recent emergence into adulthood has highlighted the additional care and support that comes with age. Niki now lives and receives care at CBS.

“Autism is the fastest-growing serious developmental disability in the U.S.,” Hochroth and Barone said. “And as prevalence figures grow, both of these nonprofit organizations play an integral role in everything from research and spreading awareness on a national level to providing safe homes and communities for individuals with autism on a local level.

People can also donate without taking the spin class at

https://fundly.com/augie-s-brews-for-autism