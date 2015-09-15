- Home
#RIP #AdamPurple. May his body fertilize the #earth and green spaces he lived defending, may we all be so lucky to live to such a ripe age in the style of our choosing, sustainably and with integrity. No shame in dying on a #bike. Ride on, Adam!
I love your words, how foolish that they destroyed a garden that fed so many, have we all gone nuts,this story breaks my heart, rest in peace.
adam purple was an icon in a pre gentrified east village…..i used to see him all over nyc on his bike seeking horse manure for his garden of eden which was trashed by the koch administration…..
he did undergo persecution in the name of regress….lets remember him as one who was into saving the earth….
i used to take my daughter rachel there when she was small….
its unfortunate my grandkids wont get to know him
Hi Aron Kay! You're a blast from the past. I remember you. You once offered me a pie to throw at my HS Principal, but I went to an alternative school and he was cool, so I didn't. I remember you hanging out in front of Mills Tavern on Bleecker St when David Peel,aye there. I later lived in that building for 8 years. And you had your daughter with you when she was just a little thing. I hung out with Bobby International who worked at the stick exchange. He recently passed too, from cancer. He was caught in the dust cloud of 9/11. Greetings old friend
That's … Stock Exchange
Fare thee well, Adam Purple.
I enjoyed the Garden of Eden and knew Adam Purple in the 80's, LES. Thank you for your service and vision. Rest in Peace.
How sad. A true Village original. As long as you saw him, you knew all was not lost in NYC.
Adam was *such* a character! In the last few years we had long conversations about his really interesting and bizarre conspiracy theories. He was full of wisdom and verve. What a trip. He'll be missed.
One can never forget meeting Adam Purple. Thank you Harvey Wang for the introduction and the thoughtful film.
I remember seeing him biking around Manhattan, unmistakable. Determined.
Hopefully, there will be a remembrance of some sort for Adam. He had such a distinct impact on so many people, there should be an homage to him.
RIP… Many decades ago he gave me a purple star for wearing environmentally "appropriate" clothing and non-leather foot ware. Amazingly, I caught site of him last week for only the second time.
RIP Purple Man.
Wonderful memories.. Always purple always on those bikes.. I remember first seeing them in the early 70’s .. He gave me some of his wonderful literature.. A true NYC icon.. And way ahead of his time .. Peace & blessings to him..
my friend and i saw him crossing essex st yesterday at about 11 am he was almost struck by a cab but he managed to complete crossing the st….it was shocking and traumatic …..he was crossing at the green light the cab driver stopped just in time….i went to console the driver ,who was viably shaken….
We assumed he was coming from bklyn into manhattan…..very surreal…..we must have seen him moments before he died ….or we saw a gohst.we will try to conatct someone to relay our story….
I just heard that LES legend Adam Purple passed away yesterday [September 14], while riding his bike across the Williamsburg Bridge.
He was living with the Time's Up crew in Brooklyn — a very appropriate place in NYC for a guy who survived in a building alone at 184 Forsythe Street without any utilities since his landlord and his neighbors abandoned it in the 1970s. (The site of the building was later taken by the NY Society for the Deaf in order to expand its existing building on Forsythe Street.)
While living there, Adam gathered his own water for drinking + cooking, he kept warm with a wood stove and he even made his own garden soil with a combination of manure and sawdust!
Seen for the past 4 decades on the LES in his purple tie-dyed clothes and long white beard, riding his bike and jiggling his bells to greet those he knew, Adam Purple was best known for his amazing "Garden of Eden" community garden that he created in a vacant, rubble-strewn lot behind his building along the adjacent street. Though there were plenty of other vacant city-owned lots in the area, in 1986, the city decided it had to bulldoze Adam's garden, under the excuse of building low-rise apartment buildings on the site. [Adam's story and more info on the Garden of Eden can be found on-line and in previous issues of The SHADOW.]
I always enjoyed our long conversations whenever we ran into each other and wished I could have recorded his words, his recollections and his history. He was fun, witty and extremely intelligent, always up on the latest world events.
Adam would have been 85 on November 30.
I will miss him dearly….
Adam, I first saw your writing on a wall in 1972, the stoned brilliance of the Reverend Les Ego changed my life. You were the original Mr. Natural, bless you for your many contributions.
I met him once around fifteen years ago on Delancey Street and he gave me some data on "zentences". I used to see him traveling around the city often(while jogging or at work) picking up horse manure for his garden. So sad to just learn of his passing and his activism for reuse programs and green living will always be an example for me to follow. Rest in peace my friend. Your life is a great prayer of goodness to me.
RIP Adam Purple
184 Forsyth resident 1977-79 when time was …
Thanks Adam
Here is to Adam Purple. A person who stood by his ideas, not conforming to society in a passive way. But , instead promoting environment and conservatism. Now who could argue with that. What an example of the intuitiveness and progressive people of NYC.
Long Live Adam Purple.
I lived at 184 1977-79 before the hoopla but in front of the stupendous garden. Neatly perched on the third floor I watched it grow. Adams letters to the city continued to get buildings torn down plus the organized arson of the times. I started with sun from 7-10am and but two years later had sun from 630 -3pm ! Adam allowed me in for 50 $ a month which was used for oil. No kids I didn't walk 10 miles barefoot in the snow to high school. But I did live in an abandoned building and study and warm myself by oven light and heat. Adam stopped the NYFD from smashing my windows to fight the fire in 182. He had me remove all the slate stairs from the frames on all six floors and flip them off the fire escapes to make a walkway about the garden. Additionally he noted it would cut down on the vertical junkie traffic in the building. He eventually had me fill it up to the 3rd floor with chairs, toilets , couches, and furniture in order to stem the horizontal traffic as well. He would tell me to photograph the neighborhood as it was unbelievable but as a 16 year old I was to young to realize that decades later it would be a different type of unbelievable. I feel like Rutger Hauer in Blade Runner as with Adam Purple gone " all those moments will be lost " I recall the map I drew for my girlfriend when she would come to babysit Nova Dawn ( Adam and Eve's newborn daughter from that time) I would log her to go past the three piece suited old school Bowery " bums", A Skull and Bones for her to avoid Forsyth Junkie Laden Park, Grab me some food at Yonah Schimmel, past the last but last strip on the hooker line circuit hookers dotted along Forsyth, past 186 boarded up as taken over by Fleas to the white door then lift up the mail slot reach in and to the right and ring the bill. When Adam lets you in grab some of the magazines in the doorway ( addressed to names like Bilme Lader or Takin Fofree ) for reading material. A time in my memory that is a time difficult to relay to others. The year he grew an entire concentric circle with weed and the keystone cop routine event that played out before my eyes when the cops found it like a Charlie Chan movie but in real life —-wow!! the events of the 77 blackout along particularly those along Orchard street a few blocks east.—-the material is almost seemingly endless. Adam Purple a truly Unique Zoo Yorker RIP —I wish I had seen you in modern times to say thank you.
Nicely said Larry. Your friend sounds amazing. Sorry for your loss. xx
Well, well . . . hello, Larry Friedman! Sad that I should see you here, but what a nice opportunity to recall a time long ago. I hope you are well, after all these years. I remember Yonah Schimmel, which I think is still there. Was Sorale the babysitter? Anyhow, nice to "see" you. – Liza
Too bad he wasn't asphyxiated. Then he would have turned purple when he died.
Bad.
What a nasty comment you are a bad person
Learned about Adam Purple today. Wow. Just wow. If I ever run into the skank former councilwoman who played the bad guy, I'll remind that her legacy is mere Cruella Deville-ish footnote to the life of grand gardner Adam Purple.
Long live Adam Purple. What a man. He always brought joy to my heart as he passed by the streets of the LES.
I met Adam shortly after the garden was destroyed. As soon as i met him i knew i would be his lawyer. I represented him during the numerous housing court cases when the city was trying to evict him. They attributed the entire building to him and sent him rent bills for every unit. Eventually the arrears amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The article said he was given $10,000 to move. If my memory serves me, it was far less than that, not even $5000 if i recall. I wanted to negotiate more for him but he wouldn't permit me to do so. In any event Adam gave away every single dime of that payment, as I was the distributee of the funds, part of which he directed I send to Leonard Peltier's Defense Committee.
Once on the witness stand, I will never forget when the judge asked him to state his name for the record, he said, "General Zen." He was a hoot.
I was on Adam's Species Survival email list and strangely, I thought of him on September 14 or 15 (I'm not sure which day) because i had not received anything in a while and it made me wonder if he were still alive. He was communing with me from his planetary perch.
At a Community Board meeting (c.'85-86) he listed himself to speak as John Peter Zenger!
The Original Mr. Natural
Digging my hands
in horse dung
I learned how bacteria
can save the planet
Each turn of soil,
each plant, each
brick or slate laid
Give back
to the People
what remains
ours, always
So let the worms
relieve my bones
of marrow
and give beauty
and nourishment
to those
who follow me
beautiful
Rest in Peace, Adam Purple.
Rest in Peace
One of the things I remember about Adam Purple and the Obits have touched on it but have not gone into detail about it and that is that he was recycling things in large quantities before most people had even thought about doing it or even called it recycling. He was a true Pioneer in this respect. I remember that after he was evicted from his Forsyth Street building the word got around that there was a party there and people could come and take anything they wanted. I went and was amazed at all the different things he had in the building and it was seperated into different rooms. There was a room packed with magazines, a room with bike and other spare parts , a room with bottles, plates, eating utensils and on and on. It was pretty amazing and things were orderly and separated but there was a massive amount of stuff he had collected over the years and people were blown away and took a lot of the things but it must have been very sad for him to lose his Garden and his building and all the things he had collected over many years. One thing for sure there will never be another New Yorker like him. Too bad because he was a visionary and a creative genius. His Garden was like no Garden I have ever seen before and he used organic garden techniques before any of us had even heard the phrase Organic Gardening used. Adios, Adam and the cosmos must be spinning faster because you are part of it now.
I just want to point out that in Lincoln Anderson's obit for Adam Purple in The Villager Newspaper there is an old quote from former East Village councilperson and Bloomberg HPD executive Margarita Lopez about how she would like to tear down Adam's garden with her own hands. This is a good example of how some politicians become sellouts when they get elected and then get high paying jobs in City Government for selling out. I used to respect her but lost that respect many years ago.
John, for the record, Margarita made that comment back in the 1980s. I don’t think she was elected councilmember until around 1998, so about 13 years later. I think Miriam Friedlander was councilmember then.
adam was my friend. I worked on the garden with him every week in the mid 70's
we use to remove the old brickbats from the backyard and sell them. we built the fence to keep the dogs from munching, and we cultivated the garden and neighborhood… happy memories Adam,
miss the wonder years…
Biking once in Central Park, he once pulled up next to me on on his bike with bells and asked me if I wanted to f…(profanity)! I laughed out loud and cycled away. He was one of those special folks who made NYC so wildly fascinating.
Adam Purple was a gardener on Forsyth Street when it was very rough here. I lived on Forsyth from 1978 to 1990 so I do remember it well. He built, out of love and sweat, one of the most beautiful gardens I’ve ever seen. .
The phrase I remember most, from one of the (many) community meetings trying to ward off the looming destruction of his garden and home:
I’m from Missouri – show me”. (Missouri is known as the ‘show me’ state -from a state Congressman: "frothy eloquence neither convinces nor satisfies me. I am from Missouri. You have got to show me." ).
He built a garden here when it mattered, in the midst of burned out buildings and no hope during a time when we didn’t even merit real estate speculation.
If only we could all be a bit more like General Zen.
Loved seeing Adam, Eve and the young ones blading up 1st Ave like a snake moving along the asphalt. Always shifted my perspective on the day, seeing them that way – knowing their lives were thoroughly intentional and about MaMa Earth. Adam exemplified the Back to the Land movement, except he did it in the concrete jungle! Peace to you Adam
I first met Adam and his then girlfriend Eve when I was a teenager in Central Park where they would go every day with their folding bikes to collect horse manure. At that point I had been seeing them for years, and I finally struck up the courage to go up to them and strike up a conversation.
They gave me a copy of one of their quite memorable little purple publications, I wish I still had it.
In the summer of 1976 a friend who was living in their building let me housesit his apartment while he was visiting his girlfriend in Sweden. And it turned out to be in their building. I was just a kid, fresh out of high school, also my first girlfriend, and it was the very first time I ever lived on my own. So it was a memorable time made even more memorable by the discovery that they lived there. The view out of the window was just like the photos. There was the Garden of Eden, below us. I saw the garden before I realized they lived there. The windows were really dirty, I also remember that. The view out of the window was really something, most of the adjoining buildings were abandoned. Quite different than the suburban town that I was used to.
Adam and Eve’s apartment was straight back, on the ground floor and the door was often open, and once inside I remember it as a purple cave where literally every inch of the walls were covered with purple tie die. They grew a lot of food which they gave away to everybody. Everybody, he encouraged the skinny junkies and the poor kids from the neighborhood to “steal” the garden’s vegetables so they could get healthy food.
How wise he was.
I remember one other thing from when I was there. One day when we returned home our apartment had been broken into, and nothing had been taken, (of course, we didn’t really have much) but an extension cord had been plugged in to one of the wall sockets which led out of a window to the building next door. And over there there was a bit of light. We just left it there. And we were never bothered by anybody. Everybody was nice to us.
I never saw Adam after then but whenever I was back in that area or heard about similar lifestyles I would find myself thinking about him. A few years ago I read somewhere that he was homeless and traveling the world. I didnt know he was back in New York.
Its quite sad to hear of his passing. I am glad that he had a place to live these last few years. I hope that his life can be remembered and appreciated in some way by those who knew him.
Perhaps some day an enlightened future New York City will symbolically recognize their insane bulldozing of the original Garden of Eden when it represented such a unique place and labor of love by many.
Some legal way I am sure could have been found to preserve it. That old building was beautifully crafted, The tile work in the bathroom and the carved wooden details in the living room had craftsmanship good enough to remain stored in my memory now 40 years later. It was Eastern European / Art Noveau style. Already affordable housing that a bit of work and not much money could have transformed beautifully into modern affordable housing far more elegant than what it was replaced with.
Perhaps that was the problem. The churners of today want to use public money to line their pockets. Nobody makes any money on thrift and common sense.
Goodbye Adam Purple. He relished his role as a nut it seems, and the stress definitely took its toll, but he was a very sane person.
The Purple Man. I remember how the kids in my neighborhood in the '80s delighted to see him ride by, how they called out to him so joyously, how he always waved. RIP, Purple Man, you touched a lot of people, and inspired a lot of people.
I'm noticing that mythical Eden is always lost. The poignancy of this, relived in NYC, and the accompanying personal transformations hinted at in these comments, show how deep this river runs from Eden.
Perhaps the next garden will be the World card. Restored with personal power, like that shown by Adam Purple, emanating in community.
Always, there is struggle. Among the plants, and the rest in this world of hungry mouths. In some places the cornucopia opens and we see that there is a promise of plenty, if we can focus on that.
I met him once around fifteen years ago on Delancey Street and he gave me some data on "zentences". I used to see him traveling around the city often(while jogging or at work) picking up horse manure for his garden.
My friend saw him and snapped a picture of him Monday at 12:54pm, he was riding his bike on Allen st. My friend didn't know who he was, just took a picture because he looked awesome.
I learned in my first few years that the husband and wife wore purple. Much later, he talked with many people in his gardens. He definitely loved the gardens and planned them, with all the other people who came to help in his gardens. He definitely contributed to the gardens. And more than that, he built a community for the Lower East Village. I hope that we can contribute further .
thank U Adam Purple. may Ur torch be carried throughout eternity
I liked him. He spoke against NYC horse carriage abuse.
Piece by piece, icon by icon, the Lower Eastside is dying and is close to extinction to what really made up this incredible part of town, one of them being Adam Purple.
Sleep In Peace Mr.Purple, thank you for all the beautiful work you did with your Garden Of Eden and for your kindness and love for the nieghborhood, now you can rest peacefully.
A fitting and really the only tribute to this life would be to build a garden in a waste place in our great city, one the bulldozers won't get.
Funny how seeds can lay dormant for years. As the world above goes about its business until the right amount of sunshine or rain… awakens the memory garden. Mine is blooming like crazy! Forsyth, Suffolk, Stuyvesant, and a secret garden. Young, wild wonderful Eve, mysterious Adam (RIP), and sweet happy Nova Dawn. Fierce friendships and learning curves. Liza, Larry, PeeWee, Ray…. Love
He was a radical gardner working in the worlds most urban landscape. His point was not that it could be done. His point was was that it should be done. It is a lesson learned with great admiration for the teacher. Yes, I am wearing purple as I work in the garden today.
I am his grandson. I live in San Francisco. I found out "through the grapevine" and was led to this article a few days ago. I told my mother, who lives in Oregon, and she has since notified her sisters. Thank you for writing this article. He was a remarkable man, but also very complicated. Let's just say his genes have been a blessing and a curse. RIP David Wilkie.
The one thing about this article that's true is that he was an original, die-hard hippie. "Original Hipster" is not far off. He once told me that he was a "celebrity's celebrity". There are very few people in the world with his level of conviction, originality, and intelligence. He was a true iconoclast.
P.S. – I am not in publishing, and his son lives in China, not Japan. :) (His son also is aware, we've emailed)
RIP
HE AND HIS WIFE USED TO PRINT
THE TEL CODES AND GIVE THEM AWAY
SO THAT WE COULD MAKE FREE TELEPHONE CALLS
THANKS
ADAM
Mr. Purple is how I knew him growing up and being his neighbor. It is very tragic to me to read this, yet I finally got to know a bit more about him. Living just around the corner from him, and being just a kid when his building was torn down to make way for the deaf buildings, has always plegued my mind on how such a nice old man was ripped away from his master piece of a garden and what’s now left behind. He was such a unique individual that everyone loved and knew (atleast his neighborhood family) as a master gardener who lived with a ton of cats toward the last few years his building stood standing. I loved his hipster style and eco-friendly way of life, I bid you farwell Mr. Purple, until we all meet again.?????
I remember seeing Purple and his wife in Central Park in the 70 s riding around both dressed in purple the hippie era they were so cool. Brings back lots of memories hanging out in sheep's meadow flying kites with our friends.R I P Adam Purple GB
As usual, Purple had called D’Intino beforehand and then hung up — their signal that he was about to head out to meet him. He would have been riding a folding bike that Dintino gave him a few years ago.