- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
PROTEST BLOOMBERG, GIULIANI AND TRUMP FOR CREATING THE MASSIVE RISE IN HOMELESSNESS
Sunday, November 15at 3:00pm
5TH AVE. AND EAST 79TH ST.
the real cause of the massive rise in homelessness in New York is former Mayor Bloomberg [one of the richest man on the planet] who turned New York over to luxury high end real estate developers like Donald Trump and his son in law and created very little affordable and low income housing and was behind runaway gentrification to help his wealthy elite friends and himself. The protest will start at Bloomberg's mansion and then there will be a march to the homes of Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump in New York City who, in addition to Bloomberg, share the blame for the massive rise in homelessness and are instead saying Mayor Di Blasio caused it.
BRING YOUR DRUMS AND PLEASE TAKE THE TIME TO INVITE YOUR FACEBOOK FRIENDS.
As long as homeless people on drugs and pit bulls are allowed to freely roam about, the risk of vicious pit bull attack will remain a serious issue.
Every now and then when i come across an article that mention the pitbull it is hardly a good story.
To Google my cousins name David McKee and see this article was very hurtful.. I would like to apologize to the people and animals who were hurt by David and his dog Jax.. And I do believe that as well as David is dead so is his dog.. I do not want to make excuses for his actions or those of the dog because I could not imagine how I would feel if it was myself or one of my children who was hurt.. At the same time opening this page and seeing a family member called “crusty” was a painful shot to my gut and I’m thinking that maybe if roles were reversed the person writing this would feel the same way if it was their family.. I understand it is a generalized name for a certain group of people but I had to read the article a few times before I could calm myself and understand that.. David was a sad person and was not homeless by choice.. He was abandoned at months old by his mother and my Aunt, his fathers mother, Davids grandmother raised him.. His father was killed in prison and his Nana passed away when he was 17.. LEAVING HIM HOMELESS.. Growing up David did not have much, my aunt was old and sick and David was a handful.. He also has many emotional problems dealing with abandonment.. David made stupid decisions and did many stupid things.. I’m sorry who didn’t? Do we live in a perfect world?? His actions maybe have inadvertently hurt others but he did not do so intentionally and to trash him like this and make assumptions I believe is unfair.. I also just wanted to add if it makes anyone feel better.. When there was a memorial for my cousin I took 2 friends of his whom i did not kbow and who also traveled into my home with their pit bull overnight.. My own dog ended up being attacked :)
The world needs kindness and understanding and not so much negativity.. Again I am sorry to anyone my cousin hurt either directly or indirectly
Peace and Blessings
If all "Law Enforcement" wasn't corrupt, JORDY TRACHTENBURG would be in prison right now, just for his Brown SHirt thuggery, towards me, Christopher X Brodeur (Giuliani and Bloomberg's "#1 enemy").
JORDY chased me all around the East Village one night, after I was nice to him and let him strum my ukulele outside Sidewalk Cafe. He threatened to kill me and he's a giant. The GOVT says chasing someone in an attempt to assault them is in no way legal.
(Curious: The DA who most supported Jordy, Charles Hynes, has been exposed as a super-criminal, just like meathead thug Jordy.)
I tried asking Jordy what he was mad about, but the lying liar couldn't / wouldn't say!
(He was sent by Team Hynes' comrades, The Trachtenburg Family [no relation!], whom LOST in the NY Appeals courts this year, against me. The NYT and all the MSM lied about my initial arrests [for whistleblowing!], then lied about the results, then went SILENT when I was CLEARED 100%. Curious pattern, since they all got $$$$$$$ from…. Giuliani and Bloomberg!)
Blah blah blah.