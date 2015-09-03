A fire tore through “cottage” penthouses on the top of 203 E. 13th St. at Third Ave. last Thursday afternoon. One of the penthouses reportedly recently sold for more than $4.4 million. The building is known as Pear Tree Place, in reference to the pear tree that Peter Stuyvesant once planted at the site. Kiehl’s beauty store is on the 19-century building’s ground floor. There were no injuries and no one was home when the blaze struck. The fire’s cause is still under investigation but is not suspicious, according to a Fire Department spokesperson.