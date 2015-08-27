- Home
Another issue that has become a crisis because the mayor continues to bungle
instead of complaining about no outreach–do something. Call 311 and ask for homeless outreach and give details to outreach worker. They will respond within an hour.
I have witnessed outreach ask her every day to help her out. at one point they set up an apartment for her. she refused, she also "lives on Park Avenue" with her boyfriend, who was also offered help. she wants to be homeless. she has a better cell phone, than i do, and a cat carraige. she is not suffering. the people she threw water at, and tourist that she bumps with her butt on a daily basis suffer.
Have any of you ever stopped to talk to her,instead of judging her, and talking about witnessing her being offered help?I have, and she is lovely, friendly woman.Have any of you ever tryed to help homeless person find shelter? I have, she was pregnant, but not an addict of any kind. I spent a whole day making calls, using all the connections I had, at the end of the day I gave up, if she had an addiction, there was a chance , otherwise City shelter was the only place. I gave up after one day, no wonder why these people resign to living on the street.The system needs to be changed.Did you know, that in order to get financial help or food stamps, you have to have a mailing address,so if you are homeless you get nothing?! So next time you walk by person like Diane, stop judging and justifying by her having a cell phone (it is cheap these days to have one). Remember one thing, life is a constant change, we don’t know what might happen tomorrow.It is a gift to have the strength and determination to carry on when life hits you hard.I have heard a story of collage professor becoming homeless and loosing his mind after his family was killed in a car crash.So again,you don’t have to do anything, but stop judging these people that are less fortunate, when you walk by them. You never know what tomorrow might bring.
Another issue that has become a crisis because the mayor continues to bungle
There are people who have many houses and many people who don't have only one house
