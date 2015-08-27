- Home
Herman Gerson was a remarkable man of many talents. He will be missed. Our sincere condolences to Alan and Rikki and their family. May they be blessed.
Sylvia Rackow
My deepest sympathy to Allen and the family. Herman was a good man. I'm happy for the time I got to know Herman around the VID in the early 2000's. His steady activism over the years remains an inspiration to us all.
Allen, What an amazing life your Dad lived! My sympathies.
Ken Sacharin
Nobody can discover the world for somebody else. Only when we discover it for ourselves does it become common ground and a common bond and we cease to be alone.
If my Grandfather Arnold Goren liked and respected him he must have been a pretty neat guy. Sounds pretty impressive if he was in a wheelchair but still walked 20 flights of stairs!