Time for the local NYPD to start enforcing dog license laws.
crustys should stick to keeping rats .
This is what pits DO on a regular basis throughout the USA. NEVER adopt a pit bull.
every day pits are ripping up other animals and people . its pretty sad when a wealthy modern society finds nothing wrong with this .
This is absurd; this is not a 'lifestyle', it is taking advantage of the system. This has to stop. They said it themselves that they are willfully homeless. Enough.
Thank goodness being a homeless person (willful or otherwise) is not a crime. However having a vicious dog off leash should be.
I see the problem as being the Crusties. Get rid of them, and the problems they bring with them go away also.
as far as pitbulls go , there will always be the idiots who want them .
Petition to ban pit-bulls, if it only saves one child it is worth it! Thank you for your support!
https://www.change.org/p/barack-obama-harry-reid-…
You'd rather eat them right?
This not about "Crusties" or pit bulls. I know sweethearts in both groups. IThis should be about owners who allow their vicious dogs, of any breed, off the leash.That is where the liability is and that is where the law should focus. Not on our biases.
that is bull . their is no liability with people who have nothing of value to their name . through them in jail though and euthanize the dog when this sort of thing happens .
The horror my family went through because of the Crusties and their pits is not an isolated case. Another man was bitten the night before Ed was bitten, 4 blocks north on 6th street and 2nd avenue. They are using the system and now we are afraid to walk the streets – turning on every corner to see if there is a pit with them. We go to work, pay taxes so that they can live off of us: they pay for no infrastructure, healthcare, firefighters, police or national security – yet they will freely make use of any of that when they need it. That is not a lifestyle – it is free riding. Not to mention the drugs, alcohol and public bathrooms they turned the streets in. Is this what NYC stands for these days?
Valentina, I am so sorry for what happened to your family. The cost is tremendous and you did nothing to deserve it.
Our family was attacked by pit bulls twice and my child is still psychologically scarred from the experiences. I am working in my tiny way to put forward BSL (Breed Specific Legislation) all over the world. I'm dreamin' big :)
I want people to be safe. Pit bulls add an entire dangerous dimension to every human encounter. With the crusties, how can they possibly pay for ANY damage they cause another person or animal.
I know you are probably going through so much right now, but when things feel like you might, I humbly suggest visiting banpitbulls(dot)org and dogsbite(dot)org. These sites and sites like cravendesires (he used to be a pit bull supporter) have helped me to work out some of the tangle of emotions victims are left to deal with, often alone.
Some victims in time, wind up trying to stop the tide of dangerous pit bulls in this country. We don't want other people to have to go through the awfulness that we ourselves experienced.
Take care,
Sally
they are scum and their dogs are worthless too .
That the victim said he's not anti pit bull speaks to what a wonderful person he is. My condolences to your entire family.
So sorry this happened to you. It would seem you ran across an irresponsible dog owner. Given his lifestyle, I suppose he would not be expected to take any responsibility for your situation. I am quite certain that pitbulls are exclusive to Crusties in NY. There are many other breeds they pick up for pets and not all of them are maintained responsibly.. If you look, there are many more positive pitbull stories on the news than there are horror stories. I know it is hard to look at your own situation and not think it is common to the rest of the breed, but nearly all pitbull types are sweet and loving family pets. There is an element that finds their bad reputation appealing and picks them up to trade on the fear factor, but most of those who own them now have adopted from the shelters and rescues out of compassion for the dogs. Consequently the dogs are treated very well and become excellent family pets. I am very disappointed with the lackadaisical attitude the police have taken in your situation and that of the other gentleman that was bitten. I knew several members of the force in the Bronx and they were much more accountable.
I am giving you a link that will provide you with reliable sources with which to research this topic if you wish. http://stopbsl.org/fortherecord/journalistresourc…
Once again, I wish you the very best and pray for your rapid and full recovery.
Verbatim quote from article:
"He also was surprised to learn when he reported the incident at the Ninth Precinct that a dog biting a person is not considered a criminal offense.It’s a civil offense,” he said. “The only thing I can do is press civil charges.”
_____________________________
That is the problem. If you want a meaningful solution you will work to have this law changed while at the same time you will work to have the laws against training fighting dogs strengthened.
Using this horrid situation to come down on a whole class of people and an entire breed of dogs is simply not an effective strategy to make the streets safer.
Dogs are not people. A class of people is very different than a breed of dog. Believe me, I've though about this for years now.
Probably a good time to ask if Governor Cuomo is
going to sign the "Dining with Dogs" bill into law: http://assembly.state.ny.us/leg/?default_fld=&…
The usual animal-lobby centric legislative success (and priority focus legislatively) from from your Assemblymembers, whose magical thinking assumes that in a scenario with multiple dogs (in an outdoor cafe allowing it),
with food present, the dogs will simply act like human beings, and never lunge at each other
like they do on the sidewalks.
But soon, if you complain about the certain disruptions, dog owners, (and the law doesn't discriminate between elites and crusties, or dog types) will be able to point to the law.
Co-sponsoring legislation which sets the stage for confrontation and disturbance. This will end badly unless
the Governor displays some much needed common sense.
Per the bill, owners of dogs not under control will be asked to leave. Pit bulls are, whether or not people want to acknowledge it, a special case.
Frankly I don't even see what is so special about the bill. Dogs have been sitting and lying politely at sidewalk cafes for many years now in NYC, in other cities, on Long Island, etc.
Why should creating law that opens the door for an animal to become out of control in a human setting be a Village legislative priority? The loss of Saint Vincent's, the continued overwhelming defeat of the community by NYU, and the lack of any honest, transparent action, or even any momentum at all on saving Pier 40 has laid bare for years now that the personal legislative priorities in AD 66 trump the larger and more important community items.
These small animal rights successes are not only misguided, they mask the greater ineffectiveness because of the emotion and passion of their supporters. Attributing human behavior such as "polite"ness to dogs is the perfect example.
The legislative heft behind that sort of reasoning, rather than using that power more aggressively and competently to save a dying, overrun Village, will soon be looked back upon before long as a wasted political generation in Albany.
Where is the legislation (or strengthening of current legislation) to protect community members from vicious animals, and where is the enforcement? That is priority one in this situation, yet not a peep from Assembly.
Personal priorities only.
This is the usual downtown insanity which prevents issues of real substance being dealt with.
You have one camp, the dog and animal rights activists, arguing for legalized restaurant privileges, while ignoring
the fact that the crusty/traveler animals are effectively being abused, made to be outdoors in a hot city, made to grotesquely have facial intimacy with their masters, and made abusively to carry heavy packs, as if burden mules. (see photo above)
The other camp, the faddish "we all have to have pit bulls" "travelers", arguing that they are legitimately homeless across the board while completely deflecting and ignoring the gore and injury inflicted by their animals on human beings and other animals.
You deserve each other. We all love animals, but it's time for some common sense.
Animals are no more people than corporations are.
I don't want to dine with pit bulls!
ya , you might end up being dinner .
Last summer in Commerce City, Colorado — where pit bulls are banned — a woman with a bunch of travelers left a pit bull tied on a long leash in a parking lot and it attacked a passing toddler. These people — many of whom have dangerous dogs — shouldn’t be allowed to “camp” inside the city limits, certainly not on sidewalks, in parking lots, etc.
the stupid woman didnt understand what she had done wrong by leaving a dog like hers tied up in public will little kids running around . ppl whos brains are fried should not be owning more than a pet rat , is my opinion .
Sounds like some want to use this issue to round up the homeless, put them in camps and kill all their dogs. That alarms me more than any pit bull. The law should be changed to make dog attacks a criminal issue. That makes sense. The other just does across as angry fascist nonsense.
My 14 year old dog is dead. I was clear in my statements about not demonizing the homeless , the travelers, etc. I'm against dangerous dogs who kill. Lawrence if that pit bull killed your child, you would be devastated. I never called for anyone to be put in camps or have their dogs killed. I am not a fascist. I am a 64 year old woman who has lived in the East Village for nearly 50 years, and have been supportive of the homeless and even the travelers, but now my dog is dead. I grew up in San Francisco where we all loved the hippies until they turned to meth and heroin. I'm not sure why the travelers and their dogs need to live in front of my building. Many of them I know, many are intelligent. Why live on the street with dogs that are NOT exercised or always treated well. These are the voluntary homeless, which makes a joke out of the truly homeless, who are rarely white, do not have cell phones and do not have pit bulls. My sympathy for them has evaporated. I am not a fascist. These crusties are smart and could contribute positively to our community and our world, but instead they just sit there and beg for money with their dogs, and make the community a cesspool. They are elite white begging jerks. Do they contribute anything? They could be a force for good, but the majority are just drug users. My dog is dead.
I promised myself I would not read the comments on this article, since I happen to be the "other guy" who was viciously attacked.
Lawrence White you are worse than a troll, you are callous and insensitive to a Old School East Village stalwart who lost her innocent loving companion. And to Ed's wife Valentina who almost lost her dog as well as her husbands arm. I got off easy on both counts (saved the dog but got a major chomp on my arm while doing so)
This is NOT a homelessness issue (we all know the Crusty Punks are no more than urban campers who use the city as a toilet.) First and foremost, this is a health and safety issue. The dog that bit me was off leash and not fixed. The Crusty and his pit were asleep in the middle of the sidewalk. And when me and my pooch tried to navigate around them, the pit went all Dire Wolf on my ass. The Crusty then awoke from his long nod and tried to pull MY dog away from me while his pit was making my arm a chew toy.
If you choose to live outside and keep a unfixed unleashed pit for protection (from my 9 pound Muppet of a dog, I guess?) you can't take drugs that make you sleep in the middle of the f@#cking sidewalk!
I understand that the Crusty's might love their companions too, but then get them the shots they need. Have them fixed!. Get them a license and registerd. And if they don't have any or all of this, take the dogs away. As far as I am concerned the way these dogs is treated is abuse, plain and simple.
That being said, all these attacks happened within a week of each other and within a few blocks of each other. Anyone with a dog a small child are unsafe. We need some sort of law about protecting the neighborhood from known aggressive dogs that are unfixed or unleashed (while we are at it throw something in there about the dogs belonging to the frequently unconscious)
"We need some sort of law about protecting the neighborhood from known aggressive dogs that are unfixed or unleashed."
Now that makes sense. This should not be a civil crime. It should be criminal. #2 your dogs should not be considered "property." Your dogs are family and the legal liability for these cruel attacks should be increased to reflect it – as well as the human victims considerable pain and suffering. .
At the same time the homeless and mentally ill situations must be met with humane, and creative ideas and true long term commitment.
These are the sort of solutions that can have a real impact on the quality of life we all deserve in the American society. .
However those who would use this ghastly predicament to start a war on the homeless or a certain breed of dog are completely out of line and they must be confronted and corrected as well. I do not mind doing so.
Roberta, please contact me (I friended you on Facebook) I would like to figure out if the dog that killed poor Sidney, was also the dog that attacked me.
Ok, so dangerous dogs are attacking people. Something needs to be done. No one is suggesting pit bull death camps. Or hurting anyone! JEEEZ, paranoid much??
We need some good laws to protect people so they and their pets are no longer being attacked and killed by dangerous dogs. Anyone reading this, consider BSL (stoppitbullattacks(dot)org).
It is only a basic outline. Really, lets DO something.
There are leash laws in NYC. If even those had been enforced, none of this would have happened. That, if nothing else, is a law broken.
The homeless man who had this dog could not control it. The humane laws require shelter be provided for dogs, if only a few wooden boards in a crate. Are those being provided? What happens when it's 100 degrees outside?
A lot of current laws could be used to protect against these tragedies. If current laws cannot be enforced, new laws won't either. That's a very real problem in NYC>
http://www.banpitbulls.org http://www.dogsbite.org http://www.voicesofthevictims.org http://www.daxtonsfriends.com
Get involved.. Noone is going to do it for you..
Don't wait until you or a loved one is mauled.
Dogs bite.org is a group of pit haters who do nothing but Google pit only dog attacks and troll anywhere and everywhere. They have pages and pages of ways in how to kill a pit and even keep on using a photo of a little girl mauled last year even though her mother asked them not to. They also go into people's pit bull pages steal photos and make fun and nasty comments to people's children. They have expressed their desire to even see a pit bull turn on its owner they are nasty vindictive spiteful people who hate ALL pit or pit type dogs calling them demon dogs, land sharks etcetera. They are really not that credible as anyone can google dog attacks and make up a pie chart any cross breed dog attack in their eyes is a pit
To the people that think that we are using these incidents to clear the streets of homeless people – I wish we could. Large majority of the homeless around Manhattan are of employable age – why should we all go to work and pay taxes and they should use all the amenities we pay for for free. The parks are being polluted, dangerous and unsightly, the air stinks, I have to step over them on my way to work. If they want to live as free souls – let them camp out in the woods. Why do they beg? Why illegal immigrants who barely speak English work and support their families and the Crusties beg from me and you? They make our neighborhoods not livable and we no one can do anything. There is a fine line between democracy, human rights and anarchy – we have crossed it and it will take blood on the streets before we get what really is happening. Shame to what the American symbol of freedom has become – the Crusties, their Pits and their piss.
Well thanks for making your anti homeless agenda clear. At least you are honest about your bias. The ironic dynamic here is the the more heartless and punitive you demand society to be, the more likely you will become one of those whom you so clearly despise. Rather like a dog chasing it's tail.
i doubt that many of us who dont like street ppl and their ugly dogs will ourselves end up on the street . just one look at many of these fools will show you that its a lifestyle choice and not real misfortune responsible .
It appears you feel people plan their poverty or their personal disasters. Frankly the only ugly thing I see here is the clear bias.
they certainly choose to look , dress and behave the way they do . nobody with much sense will ever employ or trust or give responsibility to people like this . sometimes you bring on your own misfortune .
No, pitbulls aren't chasing their tails, they are killing and mauling people! Crusties and pit bulls are a flammable combination, because…well because this is happening!
How can be sure these dogs have rabies shots? Really, will we ask them for their rabies registration or documentation of a shot? How many of them will have this?
They are people. They have human rights. As far as I've known, human rights do not include the right to own a dangerous dog.
Is there a reason why the owners of these dogs have not been identified? This is pertinent information under the state’s “dangerous dog law.” There’s no mention of the identity of the dog who bit Vassilev. And clearly satan spelled backwards is not the legal name of the other owner.
The "travelers' who I have known for years and often given money to, and who knew my pug Sidney pretended to be helping me to find the owner of the pit bull who killed my dog. So I gave them more money and they just all turned out to be protectors of the owner of the dog and none of them will help anyone. They are not nice people, I totally misplaced my trust. I sincerely believed some of them were ok but they're all protecting Natas (Satan) and even saying he's a nice guy. My dog is dead, my heart is broken.
thats too bad roberta but most street ppl are not nice and a lot of their dogs are not exactly nice dogs either . like the saying goes , if it walks like a duck , quacks and likes water …. maybe it is a duck .
There should be pictures of these reckless/negligent owners and their dogs. A couple years ago after a drunk's dog kept attacking other dogs and people, I took it upon myself to get a picture of the guy and his dog and plaster it all over Midtown. Maybe we can use a Facebook page? I know there is: NYCdog (NY Council of Dog Owner Groups)
Came across some of these same idiots tonight with their dogs unleashed on St. Marks. Please be sure to thank your do nothing council woman Rosie Mendez and community board who are dedicated to transforming the East Village into the new Skid Row
Historically it has taken three sensible Mayors to step in and clean up the mess your local leaders in the East Village create. Boy you guys are in trouble now. To Mendez and CB2 — address the influx of homeless into your district. The city spends 1.4 billion annually to help the homeless. Does your councilwoman not know how to access homeless services in her district? Those who resist help (addicts, alcoholics, crusties and the mentally ill) need to be removed from the parks, the sidewalks, camping under scaffolding and in front of elementary schools. Instead Mendez & CB2 tie the hands of local law enforcement and welcome all to come camp out in the East Village with the promise of free meals in Tompkins Square. Letting the homeless suffer on your sidewalks is not compassion. Nor does it serve whatever anti-establishment politics you're preaching today.
Many cities have banned the homeless from sleeping or camping in public places. However the US Dept. of Justice says these new laws actually criminalize homelessness itself. The following is a verbatim segment of a DOJ filing in an Idaho case this year:
"When adequate shelter space exists, individuals have a choice about whether or not to sleep in public. However, when adequate shelter space does not exist, there is no meaningful distinction between the status of being homeless and the conduct of sleeping in public. Sleeping is a life-sustaining activity — i.e., it must occur at some time in some place. If a person literally has nowhere else to go, then enforcement of the anti-camping ordinance against that person criminalizes them for being homeless."
Thee DOJ goes on to state that anti- homeless laws violate the Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment, making them unconstitutional (thank goodness we still have a constitution). By filing their brief in the Idaho case the federal government is clearly warning American cities against adopting these anti-homeless laws while further endorsing the federal goal of treating the homeless more humanely and effectively particularly during the recession.
NYC has priced-out lower income people from their homes and businesses and the shelter system has been a cruel joke for decades. There are many meaningful things to do and advocate that can help the homeless and the neighborhoods significantly. Gaining an understanding of the law is a start. However anonymously posting ugly, raw bias against the homeless is not one of them. In fact it only makes it worse.
Lawrence, my only agenda is to live in a safe, clean and healthy place. I am the same age the Crusties are, I work 13h a day and pay the taxes that support the homeless programs in NYC. I also have MA in Publuc Policy – so I do get the complexity of the problem. But let us stop mixing things and calling it what it is not. They are capable to support themselves, have housing and contribute to communities – they refuse to. The are substance abusers and they need to go get help. Turning our communities into unsafe, dirty and unhealthy nightmare is by no stretch part of their rights, it is in essence abusing the rights of those of us who pay rents and taxes, that again go into all public programs. I celebrate choice and freedoms but this is arrogance and abuse.
Very well said. I totally agree with you. I have kids. I want them to be safe. I want everyone to be safe walking in our cities.
Your mom sucks pitbulls dicks for crack.
I also notice you use your actual name Valentina which I admire. Your comments are also thoughtful. However this problem is larger than getting rid of the Crusty population.
I have personally been attacked by homeless people twice. Once with a knife. However these incidents awakened me to the horrible situation we have created in our country of inequality, low income housing shortages and a lack of mental health care for those who need it. This is a multi faceted problem with no easy fix including overt bias against those who who live on the street. Bias only leads to violence against the homeless which then escalates the problem to new levels which then spills back onto us again. These cycles of negativity, inefficiency and inequality must end for us all to be able to find peace. .
I think most New Yorkers recognize the difference between people or families who have fallen on hard times and need a helping hand versus the drunks, addicts & crusties who want to feed their addictions and inflict their filth/feces/litter (and now dangerous dogs) all over our parks, sidewalks and passerbys. You idiots in the East Village seem to confuse that because your only agenda is try to make matters worst
So you are the expert, huh "Guest"? You can tell just by looking because you are so intelligent and savvy. You can separate those who are legit from those who are filthy addicts out for a free ride due to your super powers of recognition. If that is the case why not use your real name when you post your biased insults towards others who post thoughtful comments and the homeless so we can admire you? Are you Trump? There are similarities.
Not everyone wants to post their real name. That is ok, there are repercussions to posting, death threats included if you happen to be a BSL advocate. Its ok to have an opinion. You might not agree with it, or all of it, or how it is said.
I think people don't feel safe because of the situation and they are angry. What can you do to help? How can we help the homeless, eliminate the problem of dangerous dogs and allow people to walk the streets in safety.
I commend you for being so forgiving that you were attacked by a knife wielding homeless person. I have young children, and that is unacceptable to me, however. We all come from differing viewpoints. How do we work together to fix the problem?
I checked my previous comment and note I mentioned nothing about forgiving. In fact the man with the knife was taken into custody and tried for assault. He went to prison. That is my point. The only real solution being offered in all the words on this thread is to change the law on dog attacks from civil to criminal and to stop classifying dogs as property so that the law can be tougher in those attacks as well. Additionally a humane, creative and effective emphasis must be placed on homelessness and the mentally ill on the streets of our cities. The vitriol being posted on this thread is counter productive and a waste of time.
OMG…this is not about BREED SPECIFIC…that is just insane. This is not about dog licenses. This is about HOMELESS running rampant in our city and allowed to do whatever the F they want to do. They deem themselves "outlaws" and "rebels"…bs, they are a bunch of dirty, hoodlums who are responsible for ruining our city.
This isn't about leash laws. Even if they have their dog on a leash…THEY ARE IRRESPONSIBLE AND DON'T GIVE A CRAP….they can easily drop the lead, or maybe they just can't control the dog they own.
They are VILE and they could care less about you or me, or our families. They could care less what injuries they may cause to those of us working hard for our families and contributing to society.
They deem themselves too good for the rules of society.
There should be a LAW that homeless in NYC CANNOT OWN DOGS OF ANY KIND. YOU MUST HAVE TO PROVE THAT YOU HAVE A HOME, OR YOU DON'T GET TO HAVE A DOG.
For now…as a lawyer, I would suggest that those of you who do NOT want this to happen– (imagine if this was an attack on an infant in a stroller? he or she would not have survived)…..CARRY PEPPER SPRAY, or something similar. If the mayor is too much of wuss to do anything about this…and he is too busy going to the gym…you need to protect yourself and your family. NOW!
How is breed specific insane? Its a big part of the equation here. No pit bull, no problem!
The fact that nearly every comment on this thread is biased against homeless people and few discuss the underlying issues that are the true cause of these issues is the real reason for alarm. I am old enough to have heard these same exact words used against many in our society. Today we look back on that time in shame. In this particular case looking back for shame is not necessary.
the only clear cut shame i see in this story is the actions or omissions that led to an innocent man being bitten and perhaps maimed by a pit bull dog . the fact the many people dont like crusties , or commonly, their pitbulls is no shame at all .
Imagine if they owned Papillons instead. How would the situation have been different?
Focusing on the breed of the dog is not constructive. Other breeds are just as dangerous under the wrong conditions. Changing the law on dog attacks and using creative ideas to deal with the homeless situation is a real solution. Might be too much of a commitment for some who clearly just want to vent hostility towards these homeless folks.
There is a HUGE issue. I've seen five major dog ATTACKs (notice not fight) in the past two years both in Manhattan dog parks and on the sidewalks where both dogs and humans have been the victim and in no instance did the victim or the victim's dog start anything. Every single dog ATTACK I've personally witnessed in Manhattan has involved a pit bull. One of the perps a dog walker, one an alcoholic/drunk lawyer, one a girl that worked in fashion, one a crusty, and one unknown. I think this issue is WAY bigger than crusties, whom are freeloading scum, but I think this is a regulation, breed, and responsibility issue.
At risk breeds should be carefully vetted before ever being allowed in public by their owner. If they have any aggression/bite issues, they should not ever be in public. If the owner lives on the streets (in public), they should not be allowed to have the dog. The owner should be held liable both criminally and civilly and if there are no laws on the books for these situations there should be!
The pit breed may be in more abundance and more available for adoption but adopters (both the shelter/rescue and person adopting) should be held RESPONSIBLE to behaviorally vet BEFORE they adopt and make the informed decision to proceed if there is an issue and then keep their dog out of public places. If the adopter is homeless or mentally unstable, they should not be allowed to adopt or retain ownership of a dog with aggression issues. What if a child was present and the dog went after it and killed the child? And don't forget that even if the dog checks out, certain dog breeds are A LOT of work and not for any joe schmoe.
When I walk/jog with my dog, I regularly encounter pit bulls on the street. Some are obviously aggressive to the point where I feel threatened just seeing them from a block away (dragging their owner and foaming at the mouth). I see so many dogs with lose collars and one of the serious dog attacks I witnessed on the street was where a pit dragged its owner (small petite girl with a 100+ pound dog WTF) and eventually got out of the collar and grabbed a small dog by the neck.
I’m not against my dog interacting with pits and if everything looks OK from a distance and as we get closer, I will ask the owner before allowing my dog to approach if they appear friendly but that is rare. Another thing that needs to be regulated is dog walkers…there should be a per dog limit as to how many dogs a dog walker can have under the control on the city streets. I recently saw an old lady (had to be 70+) that looked to be functioning as a dog walker, walking SIX extremely large breed dogs that didn't appear the most well behaved. I think even nondog walkers should be limited but that probably won't ever happen. There should be a law that requires dog walkers to maintain liability insurance and undergo training for how to properly break up a dog attack. Simply put: a dog walker should be licensed somehow!
My GSD is thoroughly vetted and I'm comfortable with him in any situation. He interacts with 100s of dogs, people, and children every single week. He has been grabbed by crazies on the street, chased after, poked in the eye, hair pulled, and jumped on by kids, and has never deviated from well-behaved and under my full control. He can go out in public. Growing up I had dogs that were well-behaved and others that weren't, and those that weren't were not allowed in public. And by thoroughly vetted, I mean by professionals – your dog never having bitten before does not mean its OK and to be trusted.
And WHERE THE HELL IS DEBLASIO AND THE NYPD ON THIS?! I mean Deblasio is probably at the gym but where is the NYPD? Someone should write to the mayors office and get him to recognize this is an issue and get it on the agenda. The NYPD should be doing some enforcement and keeping people from loitering, following leash and dog license laws. Other major US cities flat out ban certain breeds…
No pit bull, no problem—that's what someone has said. That's crap. You could have a small dog who is people or dog aggressive, who rips your throat out. It's not the breed, it's the HOMELESS WITH DOGS. That's the problem.
NO HOME….NO DOG. THAT'S THE LAW.
There is no such law against homeless people owning dogs and there never will be. However the law on certain dog attacks can change. That is an attainable goal.
Are pits different from the other non bully dogs?
Ask the dog fighters, the true experts on dog/dog, fight to the death over NOTHING dogs, which dogs they think are best at maiming and killing dogs? Well, all USA and UK dog men, the experts in the “kill or die trying” style of dog fighting, use pits exclusively.
Ask the experts in financial losses from dog attacks, the insurance companies. The majority of insurance companies have LEARNED that pits are too risky to insure.
If the pits you know personally haven’t yet matured and killed dogs, maimed human, then they aren’t “good” pits, yet.
That means you are uneducated about good pit behavior.
We need changes in our national laws. Increasingly, dogs of all types are being bred without thought for sound, safe temperament and good social skills.
It is illogical to believe that humans will socialize and manage these dogs of attacking dispositions to prevent harm to others: pets/livestock/humans.
Our jails are too full already, so threat of prison won’t work.
Fines don’t work. The wealthy just pay the fines and don’t change, the poor have no money. You can’t get blood from stone.
We need a way of punishing the owners to such a severe degree when their dog attacks that they will care before their dog escapes or attacks.
The following suggestion would not be breed specific.
If your dog causes severe injuries or death to a human or to another pet or a farm animal anywhere, even to the dogs’ owners themselves, anywhere,
The owners/caregivers will be charged with felony animal neglect and cruelty, placed on an animal abuser registry, and banned from owning, living with, or managing any dog, for life.
This law would increase the ratio of responsible owners to poor quality dig owners.
Choose your dogs wisely.
Manage carefully.
Remember the chain is only as strong as the weakest link.
If your entire household can’t be trusted to provide 100% management (gates closed, exercise needs met, dogs confined when workmen are present, etc.) don’t own a dog capable of severe maiming and killing.
If you fail to keep your dog, other pets, and your community safe, this dog will be your last dog because YOU failed your dog and your community.
Your dog suffers because of your neglect and lack of judgement, you will suffer from becoming dogless.
In the future, any dogs found on your property or in your management will be immediately confiscated, as you are a registered animal abuser.
At least some dog owners will then begin keeping their dogs safe by avoiding situations (lost dogs, backyard escapes) that cause danger to their dogs and to others.
Education of the new law will spread as negligent dog owners are punished.
I am an older person — owner of (or owned by?) — five rescue pit bulls. I am an animal rights and homeless activist, and a published author. But sorry, this article is a mess. Unless you are a Village resident, a lot of research is required to fill in the backstory or ongoing animosity and interpret the "facts" as presented.
None of my neighbors, people visited by my certified therapy dog, or delivery people at my home have ever been attacked or even threatened by my dogs. Yes — I am homed, and educated, and train my dogs. But I still meet people walking in public who cross the street to avoid us, or who pick up sticks to defend themselves from my dog(s) — word to the wise, you'd be better prepared if you have a tissue ready to wipe off the saliva after they try to kiss you.
Writers have a responsibility when they blog or write instructive fiction to improve relations between antagonistic groups. That means non-natives need to understand the narrative.
I have two AmStaffs adopted from shelters who are both fantastic dogs. They integrated well together, will lay side-by-side chewing on the same toy or bone, they LOVE people and do extremely well when mobbed (though I try to prevent that from happening), one of them works as a decoy dog for a local behaviorist helping to rehabilitate dog aggressive dogs. All that being said, I am ever vigilant. No dog parks, always on leash, preferred no dog meet and greets unless there is an ongoing relationship, no playing with small dogs (the high pitched squealing of tiny dogs can incite prey drive) and – even though I am 99.9 % sure they would be fine if left together unattended – I put one in the master bedroom when we leave.
I am appalled at what I see in my neighborhood. So many off leash dogs, so many posts on our neighborhood forum about their dogs getting out of the yard (usually because the lawn guys or pest control left the gate open…um…put your dogs inside morons), so many times we have been charged by off leash dogs. I feel like every person should be required to go through some sort of basic training and be licensed to own a dog, regardless of breed.
I love my dogs, and mine aren't that gamey and both are medium to low energy, but I'll be the first to say this breed isn't for everyone. That goes for any working dog. People get a certain dog because it's 'cute' or 'pretty' or looks 'badass', then bring them into a domestic environment without regard to the traits the dog was bred for. They then wonder why that sweet dog went crazy and attacked…each dog is different and as handlers it is up to us to provide the appropriate amount of stimulus. I waited until working from home full time before getting dogs so they get attention throughout the day. I know this isn't possible for most people, but please don't get a dog if you are going to leave it alone for 12 – 14 hours a day.
As for the homeless having dogs, if they are responsible I have no problems with it. But if you are homeless and have a protective dog then you need to have a RESPONSIBLE person who is awake and alert to watch the dog while you sleep. My dogs, as sweet as they are, are very protective of me when I sleep. When we moved they would charge the door when my partner came home if I was sleeping. They did this for a few weeks until they got used to the routine. There is no routine on the streets and the dogs are exposed to drug benders, alcoholics and the mentality unstable. That's enough to throw the most stable dog a curve ball.
In addition, pit bulls are big money right now. Both of ours attract a bizarre amount of attention. They are fixed now but both were in tact when brought off the streets. We have people pace our car to take pictures of them, have had numerous people ask to have their pictures taken with our dogs and get asked all the time when the next litter is. Before we got our male we were offered large amounts of money to breed our female with the other peoples' males. Those backyard breeder scums only cared about her looks…it's all about the looks. They are a huge part of the problem and I feel there should be a crackdown and tighter controls on breeders.
I will continue to advocate for the breed, but this image obsession with pit bulls irritates me. My attraction to the breed is knowing so many truly sweet pit bulls…and how heartbreakingly hated they are. Not that it should matter, but both my partner and I have white collar upper middle class jobs with Fortune 500 companies, neither one of us has tattoos or piercings (except my earring holes…just one in each ear), we are not into sports except Moto GP, not into guns, we have never been arrested, we don't do drugs…except socially drink, we don't smoke. We ride motorcycles…that's the only pit bull owner stereotype we come close to.
Dogs aren't toys or programmable robots or status symbols. They are living beings who are living in a human centric world…it is up to us to invest the time and effort to understand them and guide them. If you can't commit to that get a fish.
This is forum for rich yuppies to feel better about evicting single mothers and old ladies into the street and they do it by demonizing homeless people. We were here first! I hope everyone you love dies of cancer yuppie colonialist, evil hearted privileged scum. This planet is dying slow because of your greed and you sit around talking shit about people who have nothing. Get some real problems you fuckin birds.