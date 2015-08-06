BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | A power outage disrupted electrical service to about 839 customers in the Village on Thursday evening. The outage began around 6:30 p.m. and the affected blocks were between Seventh Ave. South and W. Fourth St., including along Bleecker, Jones, Morton, Leroy and Cornelia Sts.

According to Joy Faber, a Con Edison spokesperson, as of 1 p.m. the following day, most of the customers’ power had been restored, with the exception of 113 customers along Bleecker St. between Jones and Cornelia Sts. It was estimated the remaining customers would have power fully restored by early that evening.

As for what sparked the outage, Faber said, “The exact cause is still under review. However, problems can develop with electrical equipment during intense heat periods.”

Nitia Sin, a server at the Cornelia St. Cafe, said they did lose power Wednesday night, but only partially.

“We did get some outages,” she said. “We tried to adapt as best we could. I saw some restaurants closing left and right. We had barely enough electricity to cook and for lighting. Some track lights were out. The lights in the bathrooms were out. Business was slower and we had to use a more abbreviated menu with things that we cooked.”