- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Good. He should be arrested. It's not his building. He had no right to take the cameras. He's a lawyer. He should know better.
If he has a problem with with the LL putting cameras in the public areas of the building, observing his client, he should have photographed them to document their presence, and then filed a case against the LL in housing court. However, I don't know if there's anything legally actionable about the LL conduct.
i think he He should be arrested.
I like your blog.I enjoyed reading your blog.It was amazing.Thanks a lot.
Euuuh, He should be arrested. It's not his building
I like your blog. I enjoyed reading your blog. It was amazing. Thanks a lot.
He should be in jail.
Excellent white up. Seems as though both parties are wrong on different levels.
THis is great and good
Ilike this thank you