BY GALE MOORMAN | Back in the day as a student at Seward Park High School, I can remember venturing across the street to the tennis courts on Essex St. I would just peer through the gates watching people bang those green balls back and forth over the net with great speed.

Tennis wasn’t popular then and playing handball with those pink “Spaldeen” balls was the “in” sport for others and for myself. I didn’t know how to play tennis but told myself that one day I’d be on the court playing, laughing and enjoying myself like everyone else.

Seward Park was constructed around 1903. To build the Sixth Ave. elevated subway, the old Seward Park high School, just north of the park, was demolished. On its former site was built Seward Park Oval, which today includes three hard-surface tennis courts, a running track, a two-sided handball wall and basketball courts, which are used by the school but open to the public.

Unfortunately, I didn’t become involved with the tennis courts until attending Bronx Community College, where I had the chance to first hold a racquet in my hands. I took a course in tennis at B.C.C. and fell in love with the sport, the court surface, the great fresh smell of opening a new can of balls, and that wonderful feel of hitting a tennis ball in the middle of the racquet called “the sweet spot”.

I had purchased a permit to play on the New York City courts but the free Seward Park courts have a certain environment and atmosphere that I love. These courts are tucked away nicely on the Lower East Side, far from the madding crowd at Midtown or around the city’s major tennis courts.

There are also many convenient shops around for you to partake in some goodies before, during or after tennis play. In fact, it’s not unusual to see players take time out to grab some snacks and refreshments as a quick break and then go back to playing tennis — be it a game or just volleying back and forth.

It’s all good when you land at the courts and playing time is relaxed and, most of all, costs nothing. I recently caught Sam, who has been playing on the Seward Park for the past three years, hitting leisurely with his friend.

“I come here about five days a week and I like it because it’s available and free,” he said. I mentioned to him that I’ve come on weekends but haven’t had any luck in landing a court.

“Yeah, but on the weekends it is really crowded,” he noted with a smile, suggesting I try to come really early.

Unlike Seward Park, the permitted city tennis courts offer a variety of different playing surfaces. For example, Riverside Park in the 90s has red clay, Central Park has green clay and Riverside Park up near Columbia University has hard courts. Plus, to play on the city’s courts, you’ll need to have bought a season permit or a day pass, you can only play one hour and must get there early to be assigned a court. If they are clay courts, you must wear sneakers with herringbone-pattern soles.

On the other hand, at freewheeling Seward Park, it’s first come, first play for the three tennis courts. Of course, because they are hard courts, you don’t even have to think about getting clay dust on your socks or sneakers or sweeping the court before and after playing, as with clay courts. The kind of sneakers you wear doesn’t matter either, be it high-top Jordans or Converse, as long as they’re comfortable, durable and offer enough support for at least an hour of play…or maybe even more.

The park gates are unlocked by a Parks Department worker in the morning. Despite a few cracks on some of the courts, they are adequate. A strict honor system is used to give everyone a chance to get on the courts. Most players are courteous about this, since everyone wants to come back again and keep playing tennis there.

Most do come to Seward Park aware that four sports may be going on at any one time. So if you’re a person who likes to play tennis with total concentration, as if in a professional match, then these courts may not be for you. On the other hand, if you’re into rallying back and forth over the net to improve your strokes, Seward Park is the right fit for you.

Whether your game of choice is tennis, basketball, handball or just running, there is no other area in the city that is as spontaneous, available and accommodating as the great Seward Park tennis courts on the Lower East Side.