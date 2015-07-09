- Home
Well, the photo doesn't lie, but clearly, the new owners did. Just makes anything else they ever say suspect. Once a liar….
Personally, I think it looks best in the tax photo taken in 1940, and I'm sure my late father, who was an artist who specialized in etchings of New York street scenes and landmarks from the1920s to the 1960s would agree.
If indeed it was collapsing ,safety is paramount and action needed to be taken swiftly.Im all for going through the proper channels but these authorities need to be able to act swiftly when required.At $50,000 a month these guys need to be open for buisness. We all bemoan the loss of an independant small operator when it closes,so how about some support here.
The GVSHP does a brilliant job and I support them wholeheartedly but if the stucco was deteriorating and irrepairable perhaps its best to let nature take its course and have the original facade revealed.
They are in so much hot water it isn’t funny… Altering major structure of property that doesn’t belong to them without consulting the landlord… Altering a landmark… Altering a building without permits… You destroyed the whole brand of the restaurant too… Good job, morons…
If big chunks of a building are about to fail, call 911, shut the door and take the writeoff for anything lost…. These people just wanted it opened up front and it looks tacky now.. Hope the owners and the city get you good in court…
And that post above noting the costs is probably a pathetic attempt to gain sympathy by them.. Good job taking liberties not long after buildings got blown to smithereens a few weeks ago on the east side by irresponsible, illegal activity. Your landlords live there when they are here… You must be spectacularly stupid.
It would be nice to take it back to it's 1890s look. It's a shame the building owner let the Stucco get in such a sad state of disrepair over the yeaers.. i doubt guys who own businesses want to just rip stuff down at their expense.
It was not their place to under any circumstances… They just took it upon themselves…. If something is falling off of a building you call 311 and report a failure that is an immediate danger to the community and they come to inspect. Don’t be apologists for criminal behavior.
What they pay in rent has no bearing on THE LAW.
Nobody forces you to sign rent terms….
Oh thats just great ! lets just make it impossible for anyone to run a small buisness and just leave it all to the multi national chains who can afford the rent. Then you can have a nice sterile neighbourhood that resembles a shopping mall.Sure these operators are aware what they're signing up for, and know it aint easy,but good on them for trying to make a go of it.How about THE LAW and other authorities work with them to retain what character is left from the neighbourhood.
As suggested in a previous post by another author, to rip the stucco down at their expense for the hell of it is ludacrist.The stucco was in decay and had to be dealt with, the way it was dealt with may have been questionable but put yourself in their shoes and lets not persecute small buisness owners trying to get ahead.
Totally disrespecting the law – not even getting a work permit – while the restaurant was open!!! So how would they be losing money getting a work permit???? Then destroying a landmark facade and not even feeling bad about it. The law must hold these owners accountable for their bad behavior as well as breaking the law, else what good is the law.
My grandfather William A. Conway owned the blacksmith shop which later became an artisan workshop.Still later it became an inexpensive rental restaurant but the house remained occupied by Conways until it was sold in the mid-1960's to become One IF By Land… (The huge 17 sign-yellow and black- was taken down) The Evening Sun has quaint articles quoting my grandfather dated June 1927. The arch was there then as it was in the 1940 photo. The horse portal was there, obviously. granddaughter Ellen Conway Bellone
My grandfather and his family lived at 38 Barrows in the late 1800's till 1927. My grandfather in the late 1930's would go by 17 barrows and show my aunt and father (then children) that the family had a small dry goods operation going on in 17 Barrows, while Hallanan operated his horse stables. Do you recall any evidence or signs of McConnell or Miller or for that matter anything relating to dry goods at 17 barrows?
Walked by the restaurant today. Looks like complete Ass. I had my wedding there a few years ago and was sorry I took my wife down the street and she saw it. We will try to forget what we saw today and remember the old, classy facade we fell in love with. I won’t be going back as long as it is an unrecognizable, boring storefront.
My inlaws say they had their wedding dinner at this restaurant around 1949. They say it was on Barrow Street. Does anyone know if the restaurant was in another location besides #17?
