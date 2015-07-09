Free city public pools opened a week earlier than usual this summer, on June 27, and will remain in action through the Labor Day weekend. At the Tony Dapolito Recreation Center, at Clarkson St. and Seventh Ave. South, the pool set can also enjoy an original Keith Haring mural that adorns the southern wall. Outdoor pools are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a break for cleaning between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. “Early Bird” lap-swim at Dapolito is Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in July and 8:15 p.m. in August. “Night Owl” lap-swim hours are Monday to Friday, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in July and to 8:15 p.m. in August. Lap-swim hours are roughly the same at the Hamilton Fish and Asser Levy rec centers. Participants who swim 25 miles or more during the summer will receive a free T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female distance swimmers at each pool program.