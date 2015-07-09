- Home
Why do I have a feeling Cooper Union won't be around a lot longer?
The school's new board must be comprised of some heavy hitters committed to raising the necessary funds to restore Peter Cooper's legacy : a return to no tuition for students, excellent salaries for the faculty and to restoring the school's endowment.
Cooper has 3-4 years.
A current engineering faculty member.
Cooper Union will be fine.
And free.
And free and free and free ..
Correction – Cooper Union *had* 3 – 4 years with the previous administrative bloat model.
At a rough guess – let's face it – the *tuition* fees didn't even cover the salaries and benefits of all the new VPs, Presidents, Deans, Directors etc.
If we return to spending money on education rather than administration – Cooper Union will be fine – and will hopefully stand for some semblance of sustainability that enables the US university system to continue. Now that undergraduate fees have broken the $70,000/annum barrier – with inflation, that's closing in on $300,000 for a degree – a system set to fail.
A current engineering faculty member
Soon the real estate interests will start smelling blood in the water, and look to break up Cooper Union to buy up it's real estate holdings. Likely they'll do this by getting control of the board.
Alan Wolf has 3-4 moths.
A current Engineering Alumnus
For better or worse Professor Alan Wolf, you are a tenured physics professor, who, for the health of the school, needs to stop spreading the misinformation of Jamshed Bharucha & Mark Epstein, both now departed.
Justin Harmon’s initial forecast may be that Cooper won’t be clamoring for a new president before year’s end, but cutting his job ASAP will be a key indicator as to whether Bill Mea will have a job once a new president is selected.
“timothy linn” & “bbmw” are clueless lol. Through criminal mismanagement of the Chrysler Building, Jerry Speyer of Tishman Speyer has stolen money from Cooper’s endowment. Forcing Jerry Speyer to pay back the funds he stole from Cooper Union would be more than enough for Cooper not only to remain free, but even to expand.
http://www.cooper.edu/about/trustees/robert-bernh…
“ConcernedStudent”, who has chosen anonymity, I suggest you read up on Robert Bernhard, who has been a board member since 1975.
http://www.cooperuniontaskforce.com/staticdata/do…
There was no operating deficit until he became chairman in 1995 (per page 4) & assets were not sold until he had ruined the finances in 2002 (per page 7)
And yes, Robert Bernhard & Jerry Speyer conspired by undervaluing the Chrysler Building http://www.network54.com/Forum/172922/thread/1086…
and then Bernhaed turned around and flipping it a few years later at massive profit
http://mobile.nytimes.com/2008/07/10/nyregion/10c…
So the number 1 thing that can be done to ensure Cooper Union stays in good health is to kick Robert Bernhard (as well as Tom Driscoll & Joe Dobronyi) off of the board ASAP
