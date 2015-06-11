- Home
Thank you to Lincoln Anderson and the Villager for covering the Cooper Lumen!
–Paul
The Cooper Square Committee's annual festival (where the Lumen will be) will be on 2nd Avenue between 6th – 14th Streets from 11am-5pm on Saturday, June 13th, along with other local vendors and organizations, and live music.
More info here: http://coopersquare.org/festival
Is this a for profit,
or a not for profit, enterprise?
Please clarify.
Who are the stakeholders, and what are the stakes/agreements?
There are a LOT of people out there right now willing to stand behind this,
and look for a location to help.
What's the reality?
Is this idea ready to go global? I’m in Kenya, and solar wifi really tickles my fancy.
Social wifi is a good idea and I completely support it. But, these things are big and they are an eye soar. It looks like a giant bug lamp. All it needs is to glow blue. If there was a more aesthetically pleasing model, I would be all on board.
