I don't know why they think the Senate Republican will give a damn what they do. The only reason rent regulation will get renewed (and it probably will) is that the Republicans like to have it as a sword to hold over the Demcrats neck every four years.
Corey Johnson is the ever consummate bleeding heart liberal Chelsea/Village politician fighting for his right to hold office. What easier way than curry favor than to keep these arcane inequitable random laws on the books. Of course I will vote for any politician that fights for my #1 concern, keep my rent on my apartment low. What do I care if my neighbor who makes the same dalary as me pays 3 times more?
“The costs of rent, food, the subway and clothing are going up, but people who’ve lived in this neighborhood for their entire lives are wondering how long they can hang in there, especially on the West Side,” Johnson told the audience. “Are we going to become a city of luxury housing for part-time residents, or a city of families…that contribute to the fabric of New York?”
I totally agree. There are several senior citizens in my building who are on fixed incomes and I have known them for years. They tell me that they receive about $1.200 a month from Social security and that is there only income. They have lived in New York all their lives, have little savings (around $3,000-$5,000) have no family left and if it was not for rent stabilization and rent control, they could not afford to live anywhere in the 5 boroughs. Preserve affordable housing. I live in Rego Park Queens and we need it here and in all the boroughs very bad.
It’s funny. When you leave your home and wander really far, you always think, ‘I want to go home.’ But then you come home, and of course it’s not the same. You can’t live with it, you can’t live away from it. And it seems like from then on there’s always this yearning for some place that doesn’t exist. I felt that. Still do. I’m never completely at home anywhere.