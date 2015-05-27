- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Yes, Mr. Melloan, Tom Jones really does know what is happening! I knew at the start, reading your article, that I wasn't going to like it, and I was certainly right. We all have the right to our opinions about people and whatever, BUT does that include snide remarks and witty (you might think) put down comments such as : I enjoyed preforming the song myself, it is easy to play( talking about the recording of, " Green Green Grass of Home", that it just wasn't your cup of tea. Saying" It's Not Unusual " was the 1st of many iconic tunes that epitomize what Jones does best–BRASSY BOMBAST, always adding a bitter taste to a statement. There was nothing new in the article that hasn't been published before concerning his private life and, his conquest of 250 groupies. All of these "put downs" make me think," he has a right to his opinion but he is crazy as hell!!! Given all the awards Mr. Jones has been given and being knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his contribution to the entertainment arts has got to make me think that all your taste is in your mouth!!!!!!!!
Wonderful work
thanks for sharing