Who are you?

Well, if you’re a fan of The Who, you probably know that one of rock’s most legendary and defining bands is currently on its The Who Hits 50! tour. The English rockers will be hitting town to play the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tues., May 26.

Adding to the high-wattage show for those who “love rock ’n’ roll” will be special guests Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

The Who Hits 50! tour kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland, last November with a set list featuring a slew of favorite songs (“Substitute,” “Squeeze Box,” “Magic Bus,” “The Kids Are Alright,” “I Can See For Miles,” “Who Are You,” “Behind Blue Eyes,” “You Better You Bet,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and “Pinball Wizard,” among others).

The show — described by Pete Townshend as “Hits, Picks, Mixes and Misses” — will see the band play all their classic anthems, as well as tackling deeper cuts from their catalog.

“This is the beginning of the long goodbye,” said Roger Daltrey at the tour’s outset.

“Trying to stay young,” added Townshend. “Not wearing socks. Growing a great big woodcutter’s beard. Might even wear a check shirt on stage and get a tattoo of a Union Jack. Always a fashion victim. But under no illusions. We are what we are, and extremely good at it, but we’re lucky to be alive and still touring.”

The Who have sold more than 100 million records since forming in 1964.

Exclusive VIP packages for the “The Who Hits 50!” tour include reserved tickets with excellent seats, special access to The Who’s VIP pre-show soundcheck, pre-show VIP parties, autographed limited-edition memorabilia and much more.

Additional details on tickets and VIP packages can be found at www.thewho.com. In addition, $1 from each ticket sold on The Who Hits 50! tour will benefit Teen Cancer America.

— Lincoln Anderson