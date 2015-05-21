- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Sadly no Leeway set, just a brief guest vocal spot by Eddie Sutton during Agents of Mans set.
Clayton is a nice guy but not an expert on hardcore, nor rock and roll, and his comment about it being "about priviledge" is comically ludicrous. Nevermind the current fad of labeling anything that people outside of the ghetto might do as somehow "borne of white priviledge" and therefore synonymous with racial oppression. Talk about "PC guilt" run amok – wow.
Adzet is the world's leading Marketing Platform – providing marketing strategy and business development strategy to small and medium businesses worldwide
I’m not so fond of the hardcore bands. But there are a few exceptions who could actually make the hardcore songs be more pleasing to the general audience. And many of the bands performed here comes under that category. So, it’s important to distinguish between the two. remove pop ups