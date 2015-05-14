Ruth Wittenberg Triangle reopened last week as the Village Alliance business improvement district installed tables and chairs at the once-underutilized public plaza.

The BID also opened its Village Information Kiosk, featuring neighborhood, city and transit maps, plus information on local businesses.

In addition, the city’s Department of Transportation will be implementing several pedestrian-safety enhancements at the intersection of Sixth and Greenwich Aves. and Eighth and Ninth Sts. to shorten crossings and make them more visible to vehicles. Safety improvements will also be made along all of Eighth St., with landscaped pedestrian refuges and bicycle parking, signal-timing changes and high-visibility striping and lane channels.

Later this summer, D.O.T. will expand the triangle to allow for more seating and landscaping and a more-welcoming environment.

As if that wasn’t enough, emerging artist John Schriner installed his site-specific work “In Flux” on the triangle. Collaborating with Scribble Art Workshop, the Village Alliance commissioned the temporary art to enliven the triangle in the two months before D.O.T. reconstructs it.

“In Flux” is described as “an installation of six unique ‘sculptural paintings’ whose organic forms emerge from the soil and coil upward in an abstract contrapposto.”