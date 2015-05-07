- Home
Re Correction/Our Lady of Vilnius: The effort to save the parish and the church began after Mass in the church basement on August 6, 2006, when, in response to hearing that the Archdiocese of New York wanted to close the church, Elaine Derso stood up and said "God helps those who help themselves." The parish bulletin of that date announced that the Lay Trustees, Joe Pantuliano and Joy McAleer, in conjunction with Joe Zaccaria and other parish council members were preparing an appeal. Parishioners Elaine Derso, Saulius and Grazina Janusas, Laima Mihailovich, Dalia Bulgaris and Danute Strout were at the nucleus of the effort to save this church from beginning to end and I am proud to have stood with them throughout these years.
Re Correction/Our Lady of Vilnius: The Save Our Lady of Vilnius Committee, a group of twelve parishioners, raised the bulk of the funds that supported the legal efforts to save the parish and the church. Member Joe Zaccaria filed the parish appeal in the church courts and member Mindaugas Bladziunas filed the civil appeal in the New York State courts. Other Committee members who desrve credit for their multi-year efforts are Christina Nakraserive, Grazina and Saulius Janusas, Laima Mihailovich, Aldona Gobuzas, Irene Jencius, Rita Stelmokiene, Joe Pantuliano, Joy McAleer, and myself. Elaine Derso, Chair, Save Our Lady of Vilnius Committee.
