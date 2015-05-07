Meet me at the Whitney: The new Whitney Museum of American Art invited “friends, neighbors and community members” to a breakfast reception and private viewing of the Gansevoort St. museum on Saturday morning. Among those making the scene, above, with Jane Carey, the Whitney’s community affairs manager, were Community Board 2 members, from left, Chairperson Tobi Bergman, former Chairperson David Gruber and Sean Sweeney, director of the Soho Alliance.

Reaching the summit: Councilmember Corey Johnson will be holding an inaugural West Side Summit on Sat., May 9, from noon to 3 p.m., at Civic Hall, 156 Sixth Ave., between W. 20th and 21st Sts., second floor. Johnson will give a State of the District report, and the results of participatory-budgeting voting will be announced. The event’s keynote speaker will be Margaret Newman, executive director of the Municipal Society of New York. RSVP by Fri., May 8, to coreyjohnson.nyc/events or district3council.nyc.gov or by calling 212-564-7757.

May the Schwartz be with you — or not: A member of C.B. 2 for the past 24 years, Arthur Schwartz was recently not reappointed to the Village/Lower West Side board. Basically, Schwartz told us, he did reapply, but Borough President Gale Brewer told him his attendance was not good enough. His heavy responsibilities as a top union lawyer have only increased recently. Plus, he has two young children, 9 and 11. Between evening union meetings and having to pick up his kids from gymnastics at Chelsea Piers, he admits, it’s hard for him to attend full C.B. 2 meetings. “The borough president called me and said, ‘Your attendance is spotty,’ ” he said. “They want people to be there at the beginning, to listen to the public session — which is correct.” Schwartz gave a resignation speech to the board two weeks ago. One of his proudest moments, he told them, was pushing to get C.B. 2 to back the Hudson River Park Act of 1998, which led to the creation of the hugely popular 5-mile-long waterfront park. “You may not believe it, but until 1998, C.B. 2 opposed the plan for Hudson River Park,” he said. “In 1995 I was the only vote in favor of a bike path on the West Side. But by 1998, after 500 parents and kids showed up at a C.B. 2 meeting organized by Tobi Bergman, the board voted, narrowly, to support the Hudson River Park Act.” On the other hand, Schwartz, who is still the area’s elected Democratic district leader, said: “I am sad that our efforts have not prevented Greenwich Village and Soho from becoming a haven for rich people, that our community board is possibly the most non-black and non-Hispanic community in the city, if not the country, and that we have lost so many local businesses to high rent. But I know the fight will continue.” The longtime waterfront park activist said he hopes to keep involved with the planning for Pier 40.

Westbeth flea flash! Westbeth’s Gina Shamus tells us that excitement is peaking for the first-ever Westbeth Spring Sale, which will be held Sat., May 9, Sun., May 10, and Sat., May 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sun., May 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shamus tells us that the latest new items include two keyboards (seven octaves and five octaves) and a tabletop wood saw. At the Spring Sale, you’ll find everything from residents’ original oil paintings, a treasure trove of art books and occasional new and designer items, to household wares, furniture, electronics and children’s books and toys. The proceeds will be used to buy flowers for the complex, at West and Bethune Sts.

Quad temorary qlosing: The Quad Cinema on W. 13th St. — known for its independent, documentary and foreign films — has closed for renovations and will reopen in the fall. Under new ownership, it will reportedly retain its four-screen layout and continue to show the same genres of movies. “Hope it’s true,” said former Councilmember Carol Greitzer, who brought the closing to our attention.

Corrections: An article on the demolition of Our Lady of Vilnius Church in last week’s issue incorrectly identified Ramute Zukas as the president of “the congregation.” In fact, for 10 years while trying to save the Broome St. church, she was president of the Lithuanian Community New York District. Zukas started and led the Save Our Lady of Vilnius campaign. … At the end of last week’s article on Ayo Harrington not being reappointed to C.B. 3, there was a mention of the board’s vote on another matter, whether the Chinese Lunar New Year should be a school holiday. The article incorrectly reported that the board recommended sending the matter back to committee. However, C.B. 3 unanimously supported making it a school holiday. But it was resolved that the board should spend more time at the committee level discussing how to address the burden that more school holidays can put on working parents.