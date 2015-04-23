- Home
When I went to Stuyvesant (Class of '66), the football team I was on lost more games than it played – we were the Mets of the PSAL. We were on East 15th Street at the dawning of the Age of Aquarius. We had an atom smasher, a Cyclotron, in the basement, which, thnkfully, didn't work. I loved the diversity of the school and the neighborhood at the time. The teachers were the best and always gave more than what imagine they received in their pay envelopes. You couldn't ask for a better principal than Dr. Leonard Fliedner, "The Flea." When I returned from Viet Nam in 1969, Stuyvesant was just going coed. Stuyvesant today is still making the news, but, sadly, often for the wrong reasons. And that ain't cricket.
