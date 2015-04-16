- Home
Bravo for making this explicit and concise account of what has befallen Kasoundra Kasoundra. I speak with her regularly on the phone and feel the frustration of her circumstances. I hope that this account can be copied and sent to all Social Services agencies and she can find her life back and continue to create her art work. She never goes out of the nursing home, even in good weather. No one deserves such Kafkaesque treatment. The so-called guardians should be removed from their positions and a good friend should be given that position and be put in his or her care. Free KK!! Free KK Now!
Anyone who reads this article and does not worry about the true state of Democracy in America, the state of Justice in America or the hypocrisy of Adult Services is more naive than I can imagine. This could happen to ANYONE.It is a Kafkaesque nightmare.The behavior outlined here is criminal! Kasoundra needs to be given DAMAGES from this ordeal. People NEED to band together to bring this to the highest level of resolution. For starters this needs to go to the Attorney General of NY
This is beyond disturbing , these guardians are CRIMINAL! ,i am in shock ,please someone has to do SOMETHING, surely between us all we must know a lawyer who can work on Kasoundra's behalf ,well done to her friends for making this public, but something must be done NOW
To make this personally frightening for everyone reading: very few of us have as strong a community network as she does, so it’s unlikely we would ever get even the failed oversight she has gotten. Unless we push politically for true accountability measures – and how about the legal recognition of longstanding friends as an alternative to blood family and unconnected “guardians” – we are each of us just a few years away from living her story.
In the near-term: who can forward this on to local congressional reps? And how about Schumer? (I’m out of the district or I’d do it.)
Personally I am clueless about how to organize in response to a situation like this or how to engage public attention to such a matter. I think public response would be minimal because people only care about themselves and those they know. I am very clear that Kasoundra is a recipient of criminal abuse. People in later years without a fortress of money to shield them are vulnerable. If collective action is taken, I will participate. The machinations of the state bureaucracy are shameful. As John Lennon asked, how do they sleep?
Thank you for bringing this horrible situation to our attention which such a detailed and thorough piece of reportage. Not only must this woman be returned to her home, she should be given reparations for the time she spent unjustly imprisoned, deprived of her work, possessions and friends. Social work is at its worst when it meddles rather than helps . Justice will be done when the guardians lose their freedom and Kasoundra is set free.
I have known Kasoundra since 1968. She was a remarkable artist when I met her and remains so today but she has been been trapped on a Medical/governmental merry go round for the past four years that spins and spins and never stops for a moment or even slows down so she can hop off. As far as the hospitals, nursing homes, "guardians", lawyers, court officers, judges and doctors are concerned, this just fine because as long as Kasoundra remains trapped within this system there is money to be made of of her, as long as she's breathing. She has been confined to a bed in a hospital or a nursing home for four years, deprived of her home, what little money she had, her possessions, her art work, the circumstances to create new work, her freedom, her friends and most importantly, her dignity. Elder abuse in the United States is a national scandal and is far more widespread than most people realize. In Kasoundra's case it is not abuse by any particular individual, although I'm fairly certain there has been abuse by various individuals. No, she has been subjected to abuse by the system of guardianships, nursing homes, hospitals and the courts. It is criminal abuse but it is all perfectly legal. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman would earn the gratitude of many thousands of our most vulnerable senior citizens if he would thoroughly investigate this broken system and perhaps find a few "guardians" and their cohorts and their "non-profit" corporations guilty of elder abuse.
Dickensonian nightmare! The system is hell bent on making laws but really short on accountability. This report of a woman whose rights are being violated by the very system that purports to be helping her deserves major media exposure. Surely there’s some punishment to be meted out to guardians that abuse their position. Justice has a blind eye yet again.
Judah Samet is the *Director* of United Guardianship Services. "United Guardianship Services is a small, new company in the service industry in Brooklyn, New York. It opened in 2013 and now has an estimated $41,000 in yearly revenue and approximately 1 employee. Address: 5614 16th Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11204-1808." This is from:
http://listings.findthecompany.com/l/32339269/Uni…
The situation is despicable. Mr. Samet should free Ms. Kasoundra from this imprisonment and see to it that her possessions are returned to her asap, as well as see to it that she is reinstated in an apt. similar to her last one, if not the same one.
Kasoundra has been deeply wronged and I regard the State and City of New York and the municipal courts responsible for this savaging of her life and work. By appointing one inept guardian (Shapiro) after another (Samets) for a woman who still has all her faculties, they have conspired to imprison her. The so-called guardian refuses to tell her where her artwork and her collections of remarkable objects are being stored; they no one is ever available to take her outside to get fresh air and exercise. Despite the best efforts of a group of her friends, she is still being held against her will. How the judicial system can be so cavalier with her life is beyond me. It could happen to anyone who has the ill fortune to grow old in NYC.
Sad story and important for all to hear. This is proof that one needs a medical advocate, and I've witnessed many times the potential abuse of the elderly and how our society tends to discards those that cannot protect themselves. Kasoundra needs to be liberated, and hopefully the committed work of her friends will eventually be her golden key in time for her to enjoy life again. Thanks for writing this article.
Is there still an organization called Artists Equity? Perhaps if there is, then it might help
"… it was determined that Kasoundra and a friend could visit the storage facility and make an inventory of her artwork and effects. But in spite of repeated requests, Kasoundra has not been allowed access to her possessions." – Does the permission for 'Kasoundra and a friend' to make an inventory say clearly that the friend is not allowed to go by herself or in company of other supporters to work on that inventory, take photos to show to Kasoundra so that she can identify her work and help classify it even though she cannot go herself?
– Is anyone making sure that Kasoundra's work is properly wrapped, stored, protected against decay, dirt, moisture, that it is locked up safely?
– Is someone checking in with the management of the storage facility to make sure that the monthly rent really is paid and getting into the proper account on time?
– And is there someone who can lay bare the financial interests behind Kasoundra's being kept in one facility rather than let go to another, and also not well taken care of by the guardian/s whose 'charge' she still is? Can Lawyers for the Arts help with that?
I don't know Kasoundra personally but find her story utterly heartbreaking, and I hope that her real friends will keep showing up for her – like those who wrote up this tragic piece did in her support, and to their honor.
Terrifying!!! What kind of monster has created these abusive scofflaw 'guardianship' agents/agencies? Samet and Shapiro need to be charged with criminal negligence and embezzlement. I admire Kasoundra's courage and strength of spirit, as I'd probably have lost my patience and my mind in such a maze of red tape, corruption, nonmedical incarceration and forced immobilization. I hope the NYC Public Advocate and Senators are made aware & accountable for correcting not only Kasoundra's predicament, but the horrific bureaucratic quagmire that entrapped her & others, and future others to come. Her art, stolen funds & possessions should be catalogued, but if lost, restored at 'guardian' expense once she is freed, paid damages, and set up at Lott or Lillian Booth with apologies from the City of NY while they hang the Landlord, Samet & Shapiro out to dry.
Guardianship abuse is rampant in America. It is America's "dirty little secret." What happened to Kasoundra is indeed criminal and the judges, guardians and attorneys are all in on it. This is obviously a case of the landlord and judge in cahoots with the original guardian Judah Samet, then Allan Shapiro in order to get her apartment and possessions. This is human trafficking of the elderly and disabled. It happened to my own mother when she was kidnapped from her home and locked up in a nursing home against her will. See SAVE Dorothy Wilson Legally Kidnapped on facebook and https://judicialdestructionofdorothy.wordpress.co… There are so many people locked up in nursing homes so that the guardians can take control of their money and possessions. It is known as "Isolate, medicate, steal the estate." Check out http://nasga-stopguardianabuse.blogspot.com/
I have known Kasoundra over 30 years — she is the most creative person I know! As a fellow artist, it breaks my heart to see her trapped in the system and unable to continue making her art. Free Kasoundra!
Mental Hygiene 81 is a draconian law that is part of a trillion dollar industry, the Guardianship Industry. My mother is from NJ, was just staying with me in NY, when a relative who wants her assets first put her into this Guardianship in NJ. When I extricated her from that, she was deemed competent. Then this same relative, in a forum shopping event, started all over again in NY. My mother is not incapacitated, there is no such legal or medical term. It's made up so that Probate Courts can grab people and their assets and "put them away". My mother is an artist, too, not from NY and yet now, she has been amazingly and hideously made a ward of NY State, against her Will. I am trying to get a Writ to free her. I hope her story could be covered as well. She, too is isolated in the Bronx, and she is from NJ! Mental Hygiene 81 states that you only need be in NY to be seized. "In NY" can be an hour, a day, etc. You could come to the theater, fall ill, and find yourself in a Mental Hygiene 81 proceeding before you know it. It's Big $, very corrupt.
Here is a similar story – it's the same cast of "lawyers" "judges" etc. http://artsbeat.blogs.nytimes.com/2013/03/31/art-…
You shake for offering this shocking data to us. This site is sensational. I by and large find inconceivable data from it. medical malpractice and patient protection
It's truly awesome post. I might want to admire your work and might want to advise to my companions. Domestic Violence Solicitors
My mother is a victim of the article 81 scam. The state’s psychiatrist perjured himself in the petition and at the hearing. The so called objective court evaluator twists the truth so that my mother stay under the guardianship. He is on a constant hunt searching for assets. The guardian that was appointed has done nothing for my mother. By him, no bills or inquiries have been made. This guardianship gig is filthy corruption at the highest levels. Seniors and their families are having their freedom and property and money openly stolen. This racketeering needs to be exposed.
That is: the guardian that was appointed for my mother has paid no bills and has made no inquiries. The guardian that was appointed is totally different than the organization guardian that was recommended in the petition. It is a bait and switch. The court evaluator is paid a commission based on the amount of assets that he brings to the guardianship. This explains his deceit and unethical behavior. DO NOT call Adult Protective Services. Work your “situation” out.
Kasoundra if you can hear this I send love When they cancelled your talk at art in Naples due to liver problems it brought you back into my life. I remember us as giggling art models running to the park on break from ASL then you living in my little italy neighborhood above ristorante puglia 64? you were so beautiful to me I am only able to send love 74 and on SS in ft myers fl carolyn bolt
