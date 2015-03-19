- Home
The teachers don't like accountability, do they?
Hello! I teach at the Earth School. I encourage you to visit our schools before making such assumptions about teachers. My email is jia@theearthschool.org.
Yes they do. They just prefer, as everyone does, that it is fair.
What's more fair than an objective, consistent, independently administered test?
What the teachers (and even more so their union) want is some sort of fluffy, non-standardized, non-objective review, likely performed by people who have a vested interest in making the reviewed teacher look good. Sorry, that doesn't fly. That's a large reason why some many inner city kids graduate without any skills.
So instead, put it into the hands of businesses who have a vested interest in making the teacher look bad. Do some research on Pearson.
Objecive? Consistent? Independently administered? You obviously know VERY little about it. Nuff Said.
Really,
The tests are the same, given to all the students and scored the same way, How isn't it? And be detailed because I think this is more about teachers trying to avoid accountability more than anything else.
I am not a teacher. I am a public school parent who has a vested interest in making sure my kids get an excellent education from excellent teachers. But I don't believe that children's performance on the tests is how you measure teacher performance. Kids can do poorly on those tests despite great teaching when they have an unstable home life (e.g. parents on drugs, parents deported, etc). There are kids in wealthy districts whose parents pay for tutors in high stakes years (4th and 7th grade test performance is used for school admissions). Then the following year, when the stakes are lower, the kids will perform slightly less well and that slight drop from very high score to high scores will impact their 5th and 8th grade teacher evaluations.
Finally, people who are experts in the field of statistics have concluded that using standardized test scores to measure teacher performance has very limited value:
http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/answer-sheet/…
This is really a good ida.
I also join this type of rallies because we want help to pour people and teacher are also give us good info how spend my life and how to study a book and how to work and what is behavior of your parents thanks for sharing .
