- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Institute a Vacancy Tax. Such a tax would improve neighborhood stability by slowing the negative effect empty storefronts and warehoused apartments have on local economies. It would discourage the uncompromising attitude that small commercial tenants face from landlords when they try to renew their leases for "mom & pop" type businesses. A Vacancy Tax will motivate property owners to keep a tenant rather than an empty space for more than a month or two. Encouraging landlords to accept modest rent increases, rather than hope a new and higher rent will make up for any loss due to vacancy (and yes, when proved, a hardship exception might occasionally be needed). Exorbitant rent increases lead to a rise in the cost of living while at the same time reducing competition in the area, in proportion to the number of vacancies. Old and new businesses that could have supported an existing rent often fail when faced with the order of magnitude increase landlords seek. And when they do go out of business this only leads to another prolonged vacancy blighting the community.
A Vacancy Tax would also discourage the warehousing of residential apartments (i.e. in buildings with perhaps more than 6 apartments). Warehousing has been used in attempts to by-pass rent regulation laws and in attempts to vacate a building in order to enhance its re-sale or demolition. Such empty apartments may provide more profit to a property owner. But to New York City it only reduces housing stocks and destroys the stability of communities. Vacant apartments deplete a local business' customer base and burden senior citizens safety. And where the commercial space is warehoused as well, it even increases living expenses by forcing longer and more expensive shopping farther from home. A storefront vacant for months makes the block appear in decay and discourages tourism, as shoppers and diners find these blocks to appear not safe or appealing. This reduction in street traffic hurts the neighboring businesses making it harder for them to meet their own rent demands.
In addition, revenue from a Vacancy Tax may offset some of the losses from Income, Business and Sales Tax revenues paid by residents and businesses that would have occupied these vacant spaces. Revenue our city needs, and that could for example, be used to aid in building lower income housing. But allowing these vacant spaces without taxing the greed of landlords, hurts the larger community and the resulting excessive increases in commercial rents and housing costs exacerbate the already appalling disparity of wealth in our beloved city.
Because the citizens of this city will bear the resulting cost of unoccupied rental space, real estate owners must understand that as a responsibility of property ownership, they owe something more back to the community if they intend to leave rental properties vacant.
Bob Perl does not belong on the stage. He is a huge part of the problem. Almost every storefront he rents is to a bar.
We should be urging the City Council to pass the "Small Business Jobs Survival Act ".
There should be some form of rent control on the leases of small businesses plus a means of negotiating a new lease when the initial lease expires.
The city is losing too many of our small businesses to giant chain stores. Soon there will be no shoe repair stores, no cleaners, no small bakeries,no Avignone pharmacies, no small liquor stores, no services which residents need in our neighborhoods.
Time for us all to support the small Mom & Pop stores that have served our communities for decades.
Sylvia Rackow, chair
Committee to Preserve Our Neighborhood
Right, because government interference in the residential real estate market has lead to that working so well. Keep the government out of it.
And really, large chain stores are going to take over ever little store front in the city? There going to compete in the shoe repair market. And as far as the chain pharmacies, they are a huge improvement over what was available before. They largely replace Woolworth's and Lamston's (remember those chains?) as the local variety stores.
Businesses are businesses. If they can't compete they should die.
No rent control or tax credits or phony studies , or government involvement of any kind. The solution seems to simple , give business owners rights equal to landlords to negotiate reasonable lease terms and if one party is unreasonable then go before an Arbitrator .
The Small Business Jobs Act should be called "Lease Control" , because it results in fair lease terms for both parties and allows both parties to make a reasonable return which today is next to impossible in NYC for small businesses with years of speculation resulting in landlords demanding unreasonable profits and having all the rights.
No. Private property is private. Keep the government out of it.
this is the gravest issue facing NYC and threatening as rightly said its utter destruction as we know it. thank you to these heroes for fighting the battle, spread the good word readers!! paste that link!!
Chris Gaylord has a good point –
Can we identify the council members who are for and against?
Get there phone numbers, addresses and emails and we can start a grass roots info blitz.
We use a massive amount ideas, and I definitely will share it again with our neighbors and mates,…