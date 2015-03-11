- Home
n 1958, retired dancer Joe Cino rented a storefront at 31 Cornelia Street in New York City's Greenwich Village in order to open a coffeehouse in which his friends could socialize. So intimate was his clientele that he and those customers in his inner circle actually created their own patois, a mixture of Italian and English. Not originally intending that Caffe Cino would become a theatrical venue, Cino instead visualized a café where he could host folk music concerts, poetry readings, and art exhibits. Actor/director Bill Mitchell says it was he who suggested that Cino add plays to the performance mix. Dated photographs show that plays were staged on his coffeehouse’s floor from at least December 1958, after 1960 usually directed by actor/director Bob Dahdah. Cino at first saw theatre as just another kind of event to host.
Very nice piece Mr. Lydon on an important artistic Village venue. Thank you.
Nice share Mr.Lydon
Thanks for imformation
Excellent