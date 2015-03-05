- Home
How odd that Mr.Flotta would condemn landlords when he owns a building on Bleecker St. I assume his Australian deal fell through. I will lay a bet he closes after all.
Even though the place was open on Saturday nite. Come Monday morning, the windows are papered over, the doors are shuttered. RIP.
Dont close ever
Yes Marie, I also agree with you. This cafe no need to close for ever. It is really very good coffee cafe. I love to visit there.
Mario his a great man we love him and miss him and miss Dante
We lived during the good 30 years of Dante lots of good memories .