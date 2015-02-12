- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Life-long careers and working for one employer our entire working life is a thing of past. With our current fast-paced global economy, careers and industries seem to change and come and go overnight. <a href="http://www.lincolnwebhosting.net” target=”_blank”>www.lincolnwebhosting.net
It is really sad because if a lay off comes these are the same people who will find it difficult to launch their job search quickly. It doesn't have to be that way! Here are three "must do" career success activities. <a href="http://www.vetwebdesign.net” target=”_blank”>www.vetwebdesign.net
Bookkeeping is usually done by a bookkeeper. But that doesn’t mean a virtual assistant cannot help you and assist you with recording financial transactions. Bookkeeping involves keeping track of transactions such as sales, purchases,ecosocialbusiness.com
All the bills you need to pay, the virtual assistant can pay them for you. All you need to do is scan and then email the bills to your assistant. Usually, bills are paid on a monthly basis, but you can schedule weekly, two weeks or any other schedule and cycle you want.getfreebusinesslisting.com
Business networking is also important for career success. Keeping your network active can be fun as well as beneficial. Everyone has had colleagues and managers that have left the company to move on to other companies. To stay connected simply pick up the phone to say hello. <a href="http://www.software-uptodate.net” target=”_blank”>www.software-uptodate.net
Being happy is the desire of every person. People arrange different occasions where they gather to celebrate their lives and share their life experiences with their friends. With the plentiful instances of stressful moments, <a href="http://www.entertainmentheadlinenews.net” target=”_blank”>www.entertainmentheadlinenews.net
Many people will not allow their children to toil hard in their higher education programs and deny them recognition. It will be wrong to do that as a parent. The best thing you can do is to organize for a good graduation ceremony for your child. <a href="http://www.eyecandyentertainment.net” target=”_blank”>www.eyecandyentertainment.net
Due to our modern living standard we are creating trap for our next generation; that is with the pollution we are also taking part to destroy forest to create forest of concrete. Not only that; <a href="http://www.constructionist.net” target=”_blank”>www.constructionist.net
When the Muslims in UK want to make preparation to perform hajj, they check the previous record of the tour operators, which are working from last many years and they have executed various tours of Hajj and Umrah successfully and they come up to the expectations of the Muslims.business banking secret
The pilgrims have to give their offer of stay in the 4 star hotel or in the 5 star hotel, so their accommodation is arranged according to their plan and they have to pay according to the same plan.business insights today
Are you in the market for a new home? Million of Americans move each year, so even if you’re not quite ready to answer “yes” at the moment, you likely will before long.homeland security market
The battery life for the Kobo should last you one month and sometimes 2 before another charge is needed. Another great feature of the Kobo is the free apps it has. You can download the apps from the internet into your smartphones,career ssurgery
Everybody must learn to sail. It is the similar as studying survival. Or gun protection. You might not utilize it all that often, however you know what to act when circumstances calls for it. The sailing is regarding self support in natural world.travel plan signs
People nowadays want to plan their wedding best among all and they want it to be perfect. It is the occasion that comes once in a lifetime, so they want to make it special at any cost.fashion flatirons
Virtual Assistant-Hiring Pitfalls we explored the common hot water items companies face when hiring virtual assistants and how to avoid them. Now it's time to talk about possible performance pitfalls and how we can protect ourselves and the virtual assistant when hiring. virtual assistant branding