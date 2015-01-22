- Home
It's good she paid taxes but the fact is that it's not legal.
TODAY it is not legal. Is the new law fair and reasonable? I think not. Respect for the law is a good thing but unreasonable and unfair laws need to be changed. Many laws passed for good reasons have unintended consequences bacause they were poorly written and did not take all possibilities into consideration.
There are no actual ways for a stand alone B&B to be legal in New York since the law was changed. This is what needs to be addressed. Before opening, this business went to the State and the City , got incorporated and asked what was needed. After being told to register as a B&B with both city and state, the owners did both, they followed every step they were told to. After the MDL was changed in an effort to stop large scale illegal hotels, these small businesses found themselves in jeopardy. These businesses should be grandfathered in as they have only been a boon to there neighborhoods and have been operating transparently for years receiving NO complaints.
The law as it stands now is very unfair to legitimate B&Bs who've always been good stewards of hospitality, providing an urban alternative to expensive NYC hotels. I agree, the only fair option here is to grandfather those B&Bs which meet licensing rules and regs.
Most cities and towns have legal allowance and regulation for real B&Bs, which are not hotels, nor are they fly-by-night-rent-my-apartment situations. They have specific zoning and regulations specific to their size and kind of business. The short-term rental law was blunt instrument that damaged and made an endangered species a well-respected and well-used product in the city. One element of the city said they have all along been ok with B&Bs (they happily collected lodging taxes from them) and another element of the city says they are out of bounds. An amendment to the law should be put into effect that supports the existence of the B&B (which utilize the entirety of a small building, rather than disrupting owners or tenants on a floor in a building), while separately regulating the AirBnBs. B&Bs are a preferred experience all over the world. Historic homes and buildings have been preserved and opened to the public through these legitimate, small businesses. This isn't the sharing economy. This isn't Uber or AirBnB. This is a decades old industry with 17,000+ properties around the Unite States alone. Think of food trucks. They are legitimate, have specific laws and have boundaries within which to play. B&Bs are like them. Legit. Lawful. Appreciated by the public. Imagine if anyone could sell hot dogs out of the back of their Hondas. THAT is the short-term rental problem the law was trying to squash. Fix the law!
The fact that an operator is tax-compliant is a good step but it does not necessarily make them a B&B. B&Bs generally self-define, and this is a problem, or at least, a difference across jurisdictions. Another operator, in another place, would never consider this property as a peer.
the law needs to be fixed, it would just take a few politicians and their staffs to get something done!
