Think of all the Sheldon Silver "boss" cartoons that never were.
They said Tweed did good things too. And all the rest like him. No excuse.
Albany deserves lampooning by the best of the best in cartoons, instead, we are stuck
with a lesser entertainment, the continued, outrageous group support, and the sins of omission of the Democratic members of the Assembly, the enablers, who have been, and are presently, destroying what good works of the Democratic party may be possible in Albany.
The secret sexual harassment settlement with my money was plenty enough. Deborah Glick's air rights scheme more suspect than ever. If these Assemblymembers continue to publicly support this Speaker, their self interest will be more than laid bare.
Any enabler who begins to be touted as a potential replacement needs to hear from this community that it is something we will not accept. Show your public support first for your constituents, not your Speaker. Defend us.
The photo published with this Talking Point is part of a diptych that covers Charb's complete statement: "Je prefere mourir debout que de vivre a genoux." (I prefer to die standing than to live on my knees) Stéphane Charbonniere aka Charb was one of the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists killed by jihadists storming into their newsroom during an editorial meeting on January 7.
I call it the dumbing down of America, just another chapter… Think of the political cartoon as the printed word's 'sound bite', quick glance/read, little but you would think on it; seared in your brain. Then, they started shutting down newspapers altogether……
Call me paranoid but they're usually owned by large corporations, might be all part of some warped plan to keep information away from people, discourage reading, the only way to get anything is on the 'tube' – and they own that, too… When they want your opinion, they'll give it to you…. shades of Fahrenheit 451…… sad, so sad….
